Fact Check: Are Taylor Swift & Beyonce planning a concert to support Kamala Harris?

A few days ago, a publication claimed that two American pop sensation, Taylor Swift and Beyonce are planning to host a concert together in support of Kamala Harris ahead of the US elections. The news spread like wildfire with fans gushing over the possibility of the two powerhouses on the same stage. While the news was published days ago, it recently gained momentum and died a quick death after a fact check. Rumours of a Taylor-Beyonce concert to support Kamala Harris died a quick death.(@taylorswift/Instagram, @Beyonce/X)

Is there going to be a Taylor-Beyonce concert?

After theories spread across the Internet of a possible Taylor-Beyonce concert to support Kamala Harris, a fact-checking website called Snopes verified the story and declared that the rumours about the concert were just that–rumours. According to the reports by Snopes, the news cannot be tracked back to any reputable sources nor was any official statement released by either Taylor or Carter’s camps.

The rumours started when the UK Discoverer published a story with the headline, “Breaking News: Beyonce and Taylor Swift to host monumental fundraising concert in support of Kamala Harris,” as reported by The Mirror. The publication got fans’ hopes up with their story in which they also mentioned that the two singers had also released a joint statement for the concert where they said, “We believe in the power of music to bring people together and drive change. This concert is our way of using our platforms to support a leader who is dedicated to making a positive impact on our country. We are thrilled to bring our fans together for a night of incredible music and unity in support of Kamala Harris.”

Who are Taylor and Beyonce supporting in this election?

As of now both, Taylor and Beyonce, have been quiet about who they are planning to support ahead of the US elections in November, this year. However, it is speculated that the chosen candidate would be the 59-year-old politician. The speculation is rooted in the fact that the Single Ladies singer’s team gave last-minute approval to Harris to use her song Freedom throughout the presidential campaign.

In 2020, Taylor had voiced support for Harris on X, when the latter accepted the nomination for vice president. The Lover singer replied, “YES” to Harris’s tweet where the latter wrote, “@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.

"I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."