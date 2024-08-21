Meet aespa's first virtual star Naevis, all set to make her SM Ent debut this September: Teaser

K-pop sensation aespa is about to break new ground with the debut of their first virtual member, naevis. This mystique character, hailing from the magical realm of Kwangya, is poised to step into the spotlight and redefine what it means to be a K-pop idol. This September naevis transitions from the digital world to the real one, making history as she embarks on an exciting journey filled with music, performances, and endless possibilities. Originally introduced in aespa's digital universe, Kwangya, Naevis will debut with various endeavours including music, webtoons, and brand partnerships, connecting real and virtual worlds.(SM Ent)

aespa’s virtual star Naevis to steal spotlight in September

AI has swept across the globe, and the music industry isn't missing out on the opportunity. Embracing cutting-edge technology and adapting across various platforms and media, Nævis (Naevis) is leading the charge in South Korea’s AI Idol world. SM Entertainment’s virtual member showcases the power of AI-generated content and a voice crafted using advanced AI techniques.

Originally introduced as a key component of aespa's digital universe, Kwangya, Naevis has played a key role in connecting the real and virtual worlds through the P.O.S system. Naevis's debut will be a multi-faceted affair, including various endeavours from music and webtoons to games and partnerships with brands, as well as a range of merchandise.

SM Ent rolls out the first aespa universe character

On August 21, the K-pop agency unveiled a teaser video that offered a glimpse into Naevis's journey from the digital realm to the real world through the P.O.S system. The video was released on the official YouTube channel and social media platforms generating buzz among the fandom.

“NAEVIS is the revolutionary AI singer from Kpop that inspired many new groups like MAVE, PLAVE and many more to come.... Can't wait for Aespa and Naevis's future endeavours,” an excited fan commented. “NAEVIS IS COMING GUYS WHAT!! THIS IS SO UNEXPECTEd,” another wrote.

What’s upcoming?

The video titled 'The Birth of nævis,' which will showcase the character’s emergence into the real world, is set to be released on August 23, heightening anticipation. Additionally, the agency has launched an official homepage where fans can access all teaser content that will be released sequentially in the coming days.

Naevis was first introduced in the MY, KARINA teaser and has played a key role in Black Mamba and made her musical debut in Welcome To MY World released in May 2023.