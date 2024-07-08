Take virtual tour of Ayodhya’s religious sites soon

The Yogi Adityanath government is all set to introduce a 3D-based virtual reality experience in Ayodhya that will allow tourists to virtually explore Ayodhya and its surrounding pilgrimage sites. A dressed up Ayodhya (HT File Photo)

To implement the project, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has started the process of selecting an agency to establish, develop, and operate an experience centre. Applications have been invited through a request for proposal (RFP).

The selected agency will be required to carry out various tasks, including mapping of all major pilgrimage sites in Ayodhya and surrounding areas and to develop a module and user acceptance tests, within three months of allocation, before going live.

The agency will be appointed for a 10-year operational period, responsible for any updates and the establishment, development, and operation of the physical experience centre.

Prominent religious sites in temple town such as Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi Temple, Nageshwar Nath Temple, Ram ki Paidi, Chhoti Devkali Temple, Badi Devkali Temple, Kanak Bhavan Temple, and Dashrath Mahal Temple would be connected virtually.

Additionally, sites like Rang Mahal Temple, Surya Kund, Bharat Kund, Guptar Ghat, Ram Heritage Walk (from Saket Petrol Pump to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk), Shri Ram Gulela Temple, Shringi Rishi’s Ashram, Makhauda Dham, Siyaram Fort, Jain Temple, Chhapia Swaminarayan Temple, and Amawa Temple will also be integrated into the virtual reality experience.

According to the state government, all efforts are being made to use modern processes to preserve the mythological significance of all pilgrimage sites in the state.

In this context, the state government is implementing various modern technologies to develop Ayodhya as a major global destination by 2047.

Grandeur through VR

Furthermore, devotees will be able to experience the grandeur, and excitement of the Deepotsav and various festivals held in Ayodhya.

Through virtual reality, devotees will also be able to witness scenes from the Ramayana era in their virtual reality headgear, giving them an experience akin to watching events from the Treta Yuga unfold before their eyes.

At the physical experience centre in Ayodhya, visitors can pay a fee to see Ayodhya come alive before their eyes through virtual means.

The ADA has initiated the process of selecting an agency to connect Ayodhya’s pilgrimage sites, ancient glory and history with virtual reality. The selected agency will be required to complete the going-live process within three months of allocation.

Before the going-live process, the agency must develop and establish the physical experience centre and complete various other tasks, including high-resolution photography and filming of all designated sites, 3D modelling, and other related processes.