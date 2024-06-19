‘No, I’m Alexa’: Woman confuses Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa and how. Old video goes viral again

An old video of a woman confusing Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, has resurfaced on social media and has left people with questions. In the now-viral clip, the woman confidently asserts that she is, in fact, “Alexa,” leading to a humorous exchange with the virtual assistant. Susan Caplin confusing Amazon Alexa. (X/@lazyNexy)

The viral video was shared on X account - Historic Vids. The video opens to show Susan Caplin saying, “Alexa, play my favourite playlist.”

To this, the virtual assistant responds, “You sound familiar. Who is this?”

Caplin then asserts, “I am Alexa.”

The virtual assistant retorts, “No, I am Alexa.”

The virtual assistant and Caplin then exclaim, “I said it first!”

Since being shared on June 18 on X, the video has gone viral with over 4.6 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments to share their thoughts.

An X user expressed, “OMG. When she said, ‘Alexa, play my favourite playlist’, My Alexa says, from across the room, ‘I'm sorry, I can't find any playlists!’”

“Wow. I never thought I'd know who the Alexa voice was,” wrote another.

A third posted, “Lol. A glitch in the matrix.”

“Alexa said, I am just like you. You are just like me,” expressed a fourth.

Many X users reacted to the viral video with Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man GIF.