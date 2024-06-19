 ‘No, I’m Alexa’: Woman confuses Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa and how. Old video goes viral again | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘No, I’m Alexa’: Woman confuses Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa and how. Old video goes viral again

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 19, 2024 01:52 PM IST

Many X users reacted to the viral video of a woman confusing Amazon Alexa with Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man GIF.

An old video of a woman confusing Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, has resurfaced on social media and has left people with questions. In the now-viral clip, the woman confidently asserts that she is, in fact, “Alexa,” leading to a humorous exchange with the virtual assistant.

Susan Caplin confusing Amazon Alexa. (X/@lazyNexy)
Susan Caplin confusing Amazon Alexa. (X/@lazyNexy)

Read| 80-year-old man’s conversation with Alexa will make you laugh out loud. Watch

The viral video was shared on X account - Historic Vids. The video opens to show Susan Caplin saying, “Alexa, play my favourite playlist.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

To this, the virtual assistant responds, “You sound familiar. Who is this?”

Caplin then asserts, “I am Alexa.”

The virtual assistant retorts, “No, I am Alexa.”

The virtual assistant and Caplin then exclaim, “I said it first!”

Watch the viral video here:

Since being shared on June 18 on X, the video has gone viral with over 4.6 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Is Amazon's Alexa becoming paid? Monthly subscription could cost this much

Here’s how X users reacted to this video:

An X user expressed, “OMG. When she said, ‘Alexa, play my favourite playlist’, My Alexa says, from across the room, ‘I'm sorry, I can't find any playlists!’”

“Wow. I never thought I'd know who the Alexa voice was,” wrote another.

A third posted, “Lol. A glitch in the matrix.”

“Alexa said, I am just like you. You are just like me,” expressed a fourth.

Many X users reacted to the viral video with Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man GIF.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / ‘No, I’m Alexa’: Woman confuses Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa and how. Old video goes viral again
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On