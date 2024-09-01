Haechan, a member of the K-pop group NCT, has penned an emotional yet powerful message to fans, sharing his personal reflections and expressing gratitude for his group members' unwavering support. The letter comes amid a challenging time for the NCT fandom, following recent allegations of sexual misconduct against member Taeil. Fans have been grappling with disappointment and frustration, leading to a decline in popularity and a feeling that the NCT world isn't what it used to be. 'NCT is everything to me,' Haechan urges fans to protect the group amid Taeil's sex crime case(SM Ent)

Haechan pens emotional letter to fans

As an original member of NCT 127, Taeil was part of the group's founding lineup alongside Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. He has since been officially removed from the group. On August 31 KST, Haechan broke the silence after writing a lengthy message on the fan communication platform Bubble.

Haechan began his letter with a reflection: "How can it be that this year marks our eighth anniversary...?" He shared that while his journey started with a passion for singing and dancing, he soon realized that there are many more important aspects to consider beyond just performing.

He acknowledged that his achievements are not solely due to his individual talents, but also to the balance other NCT members provide. He went on to express his gratitude for their presence and the positive impact they've had on his career and personal growth. “ Sometimes when I see the members in one file in front of countless NCTzens during shows, I feel kind of weird inside. Like, “Ah, right, the members are celebrities LOL. These people I love and depend on as I joke around and play with them, are really cool people that are loved by so many.”

‘NCT, the name we have to protect’

While it may not be the ideal moment for NCT to focus on their group activities amid ongoing controversies, Haechan has called on fans to protect the group's name. He highlighted the effort and commitment that got them here, recognising the tough times their busy schedule throws at them.

“I cannot do things half-heartedly, even just a little. I’m saying this because just as I have been, I will be working really hard in the future because of my members. These three letters, “NCT,” are my everything. It is the name that I have to protect alongside my members. I’ll work hard so I can continue to shine,” he added.

Taeil sex crime case update

SM Entertainment earlier announced the departure of Taeil from the K-pop group NCT, following allegations of sexual misconduct. The agency released an official statement confirming its decision after a thorough investigation into the matter, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.

Meanwhile, various photos of Taeil from his alleged club activities have surfaced online. Some have speculated that he was using an injury as an excuse to enjoy himself while other members struggled with his absence. In response, fans have been burning photocards and destroying Taeil's merchandise.

According to local reports, a criminal complaint was filed against Taeil in June by an accuser alleging a sexual offence. The Seoul Bangbae Police Station is currently investigating the matter.