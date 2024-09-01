BTS Jungkook's Birthday: How fans in South Korea, India, the US, Japan and more are celebrating

BTS's youngest member, Jungkook, is celebrating his 27th birthday on Sunday, September 01. While the idol is serving his mandatory military service, his fans are not leaving any stone unturned to show their admiration for the K-pop icon. Jungkook’s birthday celebration preparations have been going on for weeks with decorations, hoardings, banners and more. BTS' Jungkook turned 27, this year.(@bts_bighit/X)

Jungkook’s global birthday celebration

Here’s how the youngest member of BTS' birthday is being celebrated across the globe.

In the US and UK

Fans of Jungkook in the United States and the United Kingdom are marking this special occasion with a glorious light show. A Golden Lights Event will be organised where three major landmarks will light up in colours of green and gold. The lights will follow the theme presented in the singer’s solo Golden. The three landmarks are, The Capital Wheel at the National Harbor in the USA, The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, UK and The Morrison Bridge in Portland, USA, as reported by the Sportskeeda.

Fans have also planned celebrations at the Capital Wheel in National Harbor and Morrison Bridge in Portland in the USA. In the UK, the celebrations will take place at the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, as reported by TheNews.com.

In South Korea

Fans have turned South Korea into Jungkookland/Kookieland for Jungkook's birthday celebrations. HYBE, the Golden Maknae's representative company put up birthday ads in front of their office. A leading health and beauty chain in Korea called Olive Young put up 2,400 LED light screens with birthday messages for My You singer across their outlets, nationwide among other activities.

In China

Fans in China are exhibiting their admiration for Jungkook as they grabbed advertising spots in the idol’s home country, South Korea. The displays from the Still With You singer’s fanbase in China include Seoul’s Myeongdong Subway, K Finance Outdoor screen and the large screen at the Incheon Airport.

In India

Jungkook's Indian fans celebrated his birthday by streaming his music in large gatherings. A BTS Jungkook night in Bengaluru was organised on August 31 by the Indian ARMYs. Jungkook's My You is topping the charts on I-Tunes chart in India and the artist is trending at number 1 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Japan

Jungkook's Japanese fans did not hold back from showing their idol their love and admiration. They organised an Osaka-led ad cruise at Dotobori River and displays of his birthday ads in prominent spaces.