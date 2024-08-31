BTS RM and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration confirmed: 'World isn't ready…'

Speculation of a collaboration sparked with Megan Thee Stallion’s social media post on X on Thursday, August 29. Her post was comprised of only emojis including a horse, a purple heart and side eyes with a symbol of X between the first two emojis. The purple heart led to the speculations that it could be a hint to a possible collaboration with BTS. BTS RM confirms collaboration with Meghan Thee Stallion in a post on X.(@01rkive/X, @theestallion/X)

The Purple Heart has been long associated with the Korean boy band. However, it seems the speculations just got confirmed.

Megan Thee Stallion to collaborate with BTS

Recently, the official account of BTS on X quoted the Mamushi singer’s tweet and added an emoji of a hedgehog and Koala to it. This addition led the fans to believe that the collaboration might be with RM whose BT21 sticker is also a Koala called Koya. The hedgehog could be a fun reference to the Korean rapper’s current hairstyle, as reported by All Kpop.

While some others also speculated if the song will feature in the upcoming film, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and others wondered if the emoji had something to do with the title of the song.

Megan last collaborated with BTS for their hit song Butter in 2021 and their collaboration agreement also mentions two more songs. One song will be for the group and one song for the Hiss song’s singer.

Fans react to new BTS and Megan Thee Stallion collab

The new collaboration made fans excited for the new song. One user on X wrote, “OMG OMG Something is coming." A second user wrote, “It's the swap we were waiting for!!” A third user wrote, “OH MY GOD YESSSS, WE WON!!! WE WILL ALL BE STREAMING!!!”

One user wrote, “The World is shaking I swear,” while another user wrote, “Oh my god, How do you breathe this news? Coming Soon!”

A user wrote, “Oh the world is not ready for this duo.”