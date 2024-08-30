Lovely Runner Byeon Woo Seok's cameo confirmed for this new K-drama

Byeon Woo Seok is coming back to take another tvN K-drama by storm after ruling over TV ratings with his breakout role in Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon. Byeon Woo Seok is set to make a special appearance in No Gain No Love, starring Shin Min A and Kim Young Dae.

The 32-year-old heartthrob will reportedly make a special appearance in the ongoing rom-com series No Gain No Love. On August 30, a South Korean media outlet seemingly confirmed his upcoming cameo in the series starring Shin Min A and Kim Young Dae. Subsequently, the No Gain No Love production team issued a statement, affirming the actor's status and role in the drama, which came together all thanks to his previous professional engagement with director Kim Jung Sik.

“Byeon Woo Seok will be making a special appearance in ‘No Gain No Love,’” the officials announced. “This special appearance came about due to his connection with [the drama's] director Kim Jung Sik."

The 20th Century Girl star previously worked with him on JTBC's Strong Girl Namsoon. Although the series received mixed reactions until its conclusion last November, K-drama fans primarily remembered it due to Woo Seok's presence as the lead antagonist.

More about No Gain No Love K-drama

No Gain No Love is currently streaming on Prime Video in selected regions. New episodes air every Monday and Tuesday on South Korean network tvN. The main cast also features Lee Sang Yi (Bloodhounds, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) and Han Ji Hyun (The Penthouse: War in Life, Cheer Up).

The rom-com title took off with modest TV ratings on August 26. While the premiere garnered an average nationwide score of 3.673%, the second episode took it a notch higher to 3.801%. The new Shin Min A K-drama is expected to have a 12-episode run, which will conclude in early October.

The Lovely Runner star will add to the star-studded fun on set, with his special appearance scheduled to be included in next week's episode.