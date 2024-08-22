Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun and Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon lead 2024 Newsis K-Expo winners. Complete list out

It's raining love, appreciation and love for tvN series Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner. Leading stars of the beloved South Korean dramas – Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Hye Yoon, respectively, have been especially at the positive receiving end of that conversation. Kim Soo Hyun of Queen of Tears was pronounced the winner of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award, whereas Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon took the lead as one of the recipients of the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee's Chairman Award on Thursday at Newsis K-Expo 2024.

27-year-old Kim Hye Yoon has been a stellar addition to numerous acclaimed K-dramas over the years, including Sky Castle, Extraordinary You, Snowdrop, and Lovely Runner, among others. As a recipient of prestigious trophies like the Baeksang Arts Awards, Blue Dragon Film Award, Grand Bell Awards, and more, the actress is on her impressive way to snag more and more accolades with talent dripping from head to toe.

The 2024 Newsis K-Expo event took place in Seoul on August 22, the same day as the K-World Dream Awards ceremony. Sponsored by Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Seoul Metropolitan Council, Korea Creative Content Agency, and Seoul Tourism Organization, the former event celebrated individuals who bolstered the development of K-culture this past year.

The Lovely Runner star was one of the most unforgettable recipients of the evening, marking her second win for the much-praised series this week itself. Before bagging the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee’s Chairman Award on Thursday, she also secured the Best Actor accolade at the Mega Champ Awards on Wednesday, August 21, defeating 25 other candidates to claim the winning spot.

Several other prominent and renowned K-drama actors also took home glistening trophies. Here are all the winners who were crowned at the Newsis K-Expo 2024.

2023 Newsis K-Expo winners

Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award: Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears (tvN)

Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears (tvN) National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee's Chairman Award: Byun Yo Han for Uncle Samsik (Disney Plus) and Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner (tvN)

