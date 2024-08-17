Serendipity's Embrace concludes run atop the buzzworthy K-drama chart; Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim So Hyun lead performers list

After several shows with the usual 16-episode-run, tvN made room for a shorter romantic comedy with Serendipity's Embrace, starring Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun. Rediscovering the sweet essence of first and true love, the series based on Nam Ji Eun's Naver webtoon premiered on the South Korean network on July 22 and wrapped up its 8-episode journey on August 13. Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop in Serendipity's Embrace.

Following its steady ratings run, the show's final episode amassed an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.1%. On the same date as its last broadcast, the Good Data Corporation released the week's FUNdex rating, revealing the buzzworthy rankings for the second week of August.

Not only did the K-drama lead both the TV-OTT and TV charts, but the leading duo of Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun also took the winning spots on the performers' buzzworthiness list.

New K-dramas leading the top 10 buzzworthy chart

While this was possibly the last week for Serendipity's Embrace trending buzz on the weekly rankings, some new titles have already taken over the top 10 chart. tvN's Love Next Door, starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, has yet to debut on the small screen. However, the series has already become the centre of media focus and has risen to the fifth rank in the TV-OTT rankings.

Meanwhile, JTBC's Romance in the House, featuring Son Na Eun, Ji Jin Hee, and Choi Min Ho, was released on August 10 and ranked #3 on this week's buzzworthiness list.

A third new debut included MBN's Bad Memory Eraser. Premiering on August 2, the coming-of-age series stars Kim Jae Joon, Jin Se Yeon, Lee Jong Won and Yang Hye Ji. It rounded out the top 10 TV-OTT chart. On the other hand, it found itself a better spot at #7 on the TV list.

Simultaneously, ENA's Your Honor is gradually climbing higher on audiences' attention radar. Starring Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min and Kim Do Hoon in lead roles, the revenge drama sat at #8 on the TV list.

The first episode of Shin Min A and Kim Young Dae starrer No Gain No Love is set to be broadcast on tvN on August 26, but the growing focus on the show, attributed to its buzzworthy casting choices, has already helped it land the #9 rank on the TV chart. This list ultimately concluded with MBC's Black Out taking tenth place on the chart ahead of its August 16 release.

Korean titles ranking on Netflix's Global top 10

On the global front, South Korean reality TV series The Influencer dominated the most-watched non-English TV shows list on Netflix between August 5 and 11. Staying at #4, it trailed behind K-drama Miss Night and Day, which maintained an 8-week streak on the Global top 10 chart, garnering 1.5 million views this past week.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in Week 2 of August

TV-OTT TV 1. Serendipity's Embrace 1. Serendipity's Embrace 2. The Auditors 2. The Auditors 3. Romance in the House 3. Romance in the House 4. Good Partner 4. Good Partner 5. Love Next Door 5. Love Next Door 6. No Way Out: The Roulette 6. Beauty and Mr Romantic 7. Beauty and Mr Romantic 7. Bad Memory Eraser 8. Red Swan 8. Your Honor 9. Sweet Home Season 3 9. No Gain No Love 10. Bad Memory Eraser 10. Black Out

