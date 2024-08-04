Netflix Miss Night and Day hits record ratings before finale; The Auditors sees decline

Netflix and JTBC's time-bending K-drama, Miss Night and Day, is nearing its grand finale on a high note. The intriguing story of a young woman's mysterious transformation into a 50-year-old managed to draw the attention of both domestic and global fans. The series recently achieved its best Saturday ratings yet with record viewership on the OTT platform as well. Meanwhile, the Shin Ha Kyun led The Auditors has seen a downturn in its weekly ratings. Netflix's Miss Day and Night dominates; the Auditors reaches no. 1 ratings(Jtbc, tvN)

Miss Night and Day hits highest Saturday rating

On August 3, Miss Night and Day, starring Jung Eun Ji, Lee Jung Eun, and Choi Jin Hyuk, aired its 15th episode, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the aftermath of a major revelation set for episode 16. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode achieved a national average rating of 8.7 percent. This marks the drama’s highest Saturday ratings to date, considering Saturdays usually don't do as well as Sundays for this show.

Miss Night and Day sits on Netflix's top 10 for consecutive weeks

On Netflix, the K-drama has managed to maintain its hold on the number 6 position in the Top 10 Non-English TV Shows worldwide for six consecutive weeks, with 21,400,000 hours viewed. Meanwhile, Song Kang’s hit franchise Sweet Home Season 3 sits at number 2, and Seo Ye Ji’s EVE is at number 9, marking a fresh addition to the list despite its prior release.

The Auditors’ ratings decline

The Auditors is facing a ratings slump. The star-studded drama, featuring Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, and a strong supporting cast, has seen a sharp decline in viewership. The ninth episode recorded a disappointing 5.5% rating, a significant drop from the previous week's 7.8%. The series, which follows an elite audit team as they uncover corporate corruption, has struggled to maintain its initial hype.

Meanwhile, MBN's newest drama, Bad Memory Erase, achieved an average nationwide rating of 1.1 percent for its second episode.