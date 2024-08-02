BIGBANG's G-Dragon handed full trademark rights by YG free of cost and clash; here’s why

In a surprising move, YG Entertainment has relinquished the trademark rights to the iconic stage names G-Dragon and GD to their original creator, Kwon Ji Yong. The decision comes hot on the heels of the K-pop legend's departure from the agency earlier this year. Former BIGBANG member G-Dragon was booked by Incheon Police.

G-Dragon's influence on the music industry is undeniable. With the transfer of trademark rights, the artist gains full ownership of a name which made him a household name on the global front. Notably, YG Entertainment made this decision without seeking any compensation, which left many fans wonderin why.

YG hands over full trademark rights to G-Dragon

The legendary K-pop boy band, known for being the most popular and dominant K-pop act of Generation 2, played a key role in establishing YG as a giant in the K-pop industry. Last October, YG reportedly filed an application for the renewal of its trademark for G-Dragon's stage name, a move that puzzled many given that the artist's contract with the agency had already expired in June of the same year.

However, on August 1 TenAsia revealed, YG confirmed that the trademark rights had been transferred to G-Dragon at no cost. “It’s true that we have fully handed over all trademark rights to G-Dragon’s stage name, including ‘G-Dragon’ and ‘GD,’ to G-Dragon,” the company rolled out a brief statement confirming the same. “We're aware the trademark for G-Dragon has been transferred, and there are no issues with using the name for activities.”

Why was G-Dragon’s trademark transferred without any cost?

YG Entertainment's choice to give up the rights without asking for any money is a smart move that shows they really see how influential Kwon Ji Yong is. The name "G-Dragon" is a big part of who the artist is and how is he recognised worldwide. By granting him full ownership, YG acknowledges that the artist’s persona and the brand are virtually synonymous. This decision not only gives G-Dragon freedom to fully capitalise on his artistic vision but also positions YG as a forward-thinking label that values its artists’ autonomy and creative freedom.

G-Dragon’s comeback

The K-pop idol is set to make his much-anticipated comeback in October 2024, according to his new label, Galaxy Corporation. With the transfer of all rights to his iconic stage name, it’s a big relief for both fans and the artist himself, allowing him to continue his illustrious career without giving up the image he spent years building.