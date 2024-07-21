Legendary K-pop girl group 2NE1's confirmed reunion, Blackpink comeback to finally turn the tide for YG Entertainment?

“You get a world tour, and you get a world tour, and you also get a world tour!" This is how discussions at YG Entertainment's headquarters probably unfolded while finalising their 2024 and 2025 calendars. 2NE1 and BLACKPINK will embark on world tours in 2025 after their much-anticipated reunions under the YG Entertainment banner.

As part of the multinational record label's revival chapter, women do, in fact, rule the world! The South Korea-based entertainment agency, though notoriously infamous among fans for the supposed negligence of its artists, is turning the tide with its latest announcement, which might just end up as a page for the history books.

On July 22 at midnight (KST), the K-pop agency released a special announcement video. In it, the company’s founder, Yang Hyun Suk, laid out a planned chart for upcoming YG artist schedules.

YG's plans for 2025 revealed: 2NE1, BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER and more on calendar

The video officially confirms prior loud rumours of the label’s “first-ever successful girl group”, 2NE1, returning to celebrate their 15th debut anniversary. The legendary band is coming back together to kick off a global tour that will take the world by storm, starting with Seoul in October 2024. 2NE1 members will then take off for Osaka in late November and Tokyo in December, continuing their show-stopping takeover of the music industry through 2025.

While many K-pop fans who grew up with the iconic girl group’s music will be able to relive their sweet memories of the past through this renaissance of sorts, there’s a lot more in store for the ardent followers of other groups from the agency for whom 2NE1 paved the way.

Despite having gone their separate ways to pursue their solo adventures, BLACKPINK members never “shut down” their combined dreams. Another highly anticipated announcement about the beloved third-generation K-pop act finally treated BLINKs to a much-needed dose of serotonin on Monday.

The BLACKPINK girls are also officially reuniting for a group comeback and a brand-new world, both ready to launch in 2025.

The fireworks at YG didn’t stop there. The rookie girl group BABYMONSTER is also expected to continue its musical schedules, and the members will set sail on their world tour next year. The boy group TREASURE will follow suit on the same page of announcements.

WINNER fans also have much to celebrate as Song Min Ho and Kang Seung Yoon will be discharged from the military next year and are expected to return to their artistic roots for new projects on their path.

In addition to existing musical talents coming back and setting off the alarm for success at YG headquarters, the agency founder teased the birth of the “Next Monster,” hinting at the possibility of new debuts on the way.

Despite fans' love-hate relationship with the company, social media reactions to the mind-boggling updates that dropped out of the blue were a clear shocker for them. As each fan community enjoys their share of happy news, they couldn’t ignore that this once-in-a-lifetime-like opportunity will finally make room for three girl groups to be active under the YG banner simultaneously.

They’re already looking forward to the “Legendary YG Family Concert.” But let’s put a pin in it while we recover from the delightful bombshells that made our day today.

Watch the 2025 YG Plan announcement below: