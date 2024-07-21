aespa's Karina dethrones IVE's Wonyoung in July Girl Group Member brand rankings; Blackpink members slip out of top 10

Aespa’s Karina has been up in competition to nab the top spot in the girl group member brand reputation rankings for months, and the sparkling IT girl finally achieved the feat in July 2024. Dethroning IVE’s Wonyoung, the consistent top-ranking female K-pop idol who’s dominated several monthly charts, Karina’s brand reputation shot to impressive heights, witnessing a 157.78% rise in her score since June. aespa's Karina and IVE's Wonyoung lead the July girl group member brand reputation rankings at #1 and #2.

The aespa leader garnered a total score index of 7,210,532 this month, according to the Korean Business Research Institute’s monthly analysis that calculates the cumulative result of artists’ consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis were “Supernova,” “concert,” and “Waterbomb.” Other terms that she was closely associated with were “lovely,” “hip,” and “lovable,” as she scored 89.49% positive reactions.

aespa leads July rankings

She occupied the third rank in June. As seen in the data collected during the period June 21-July 21 for 675 girl group members, all four members of aespa - Karina, Winter, Ningning and Giselle scored high ranks, rounding out their positions at the top 12. The SM Entertainment music act also topped this month’s girl group brand reputation rankings, with IVE second to them on the chart.

Other girl group members in the top 5

Although IVE’s Wonyoung, who led the June chart, slipped to the second spot in July, her brand reputation index of 6,477,437 still witnessed a 12.42% rise since her last month. Other members of her group ranking on the chart in July were An Yujin and Rei. While the former ranked at #4 with a score of 3,306,874, the latter stood at #15.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon ditched her #8 June ranking and rose to the third spot with a score of 4,447,210. TWICE’s Nayeon rounded out the top 5 girl group members of the month with a score of 3,102,035. She was nowhere to be found on the June top 30 chart.

BLACKPINK members slip down

On the other hand, BLACKPINK's Jennie, who ranked at #5 in June, slipped down to #19. The first member to take the lead in the quartet was Jisoo, who took the13th spot. Meanwhile, Rose and Lisa stood at #18 and #27.

