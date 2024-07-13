Jimin's 2nd solo album boosts BTS' July Boy Group brand reputation rankings; non-Big 4 K-pop acts compete in top 10

HYBE Labels’ BTS and SEVENTEEN traded their positions on the July Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings, with the latter ranking at the top in June. While BTS topped the July Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings, THE BOYZ was the only non-Big 4 k-pop act in the top 5.

According to the Korean Business Research Institute’s brand rankings for male idol groups, BTS took the spot previously held by SEVENTEEN, scoring a brand reputation index of 5,555,349. The monthly survey analysed the cumulative results of various factors, including media coverage, consumer participation, Interaction and community indexes for boy groups from June 13 to July 13.

July’s figures revealed the seven-member piece leading the index, witnessing a 35.67% rise from its June score. The beloved South Korean music band led the chart despite the group’s ongoing hiatus until 2025. Even throughout the extended break during which members are physically away from the music scene to complete their military duties, the septet has continued releasing content to keep their fans entertained.

BTS dominates July's boy group brand reputation rankings

Amid a series of glowing announcements revealing each member’s upcoming releases, BTS recently announced that a potential theatrical release with Jungkook at the focus is “coming soon.”

Additionally, a few variety show updates surrounding Jungkook and Jimin’s August Disney Plus “Are You Sure” series and Jin’s reported guest appearance for a forthcoming outdoor adventure reality show episode are also on the cards.

As far as musical releases go, Jimin’s second solo album, “MUSE,” is scheduled for release on Friday, July 19. Presumably, these unmissable revelations are attributed to the boy group’s growth this month.

High-ranking phrases tied to the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Jimin”, and “digital music.” Some other high-ranking phrases were “exhibit,” “participate” and “release.”

The group also secured a score of 92.18% positive reactions, per the latest data.

Close behind the BTS members, SEVENTEEN took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,560,496.

SM Entertainment SHINee came in third with a significantly staggering success of 144.52% rise in their score, closing their July score at 3,206,677.

Non-Big 4 K-pop boy groups in the Top 10

While HYBE’s ENHYPEN rounded out the top five ranking groups with an index of 2,276,888, non-Big 4 K-pop act THE BOYZ, formed and managed by IST Entertainment, took precedence over them to score the fourth rank. The 11-member band had a brand reputation index score of 2,437,994.

THE BOYZ weren’t the only prominent underrated presence in this month’s top 10. KQ Entertainment’s ATEEZ stood at #9, while WakeOne’s ZEROBASEONE followed at #10.

July's Top 30 boy groups, according to brand reputation rankings