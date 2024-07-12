Jimin and Jungkook fall down while skiing in Are You Sure trailer; eagle-eyed BTS fans notice their ‘rain moment’. Watch

The trailer of Are You Sure, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook's upcoming travel variety show, released on Friday. In the 38-second-long video, the duo was seen enjoying a host of activities. Jimin and Jungkook also took out time for relaxation during the trip. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin and Jungkook ride a bike, go snorkelling in new teaser for travel variety show Are You Sure) Jimin and Jungkook in stills from Are You Sure trailer.

Jimin and Jungkook enjoy sunset

The video started with Jimin and Jungkook enjoying the sunset sitting on a yacht. They also lay on a hammock onboard the sailing boat, pointing at the sky. Jimin was heard saying, "We talked before making a video of travelling together before starting the military service."

Jungkook, Jimin ask each other if they are “sure” about trip

In another segment of the clip, Jungkook said, "This is also a process of creating a new show. What should we name this?" Jimin suggested, laughing, "Feeling free? I feel free indeed." Jungkook's suggestion was "Gateway No 1", and he added, "Not bad". Jungkook also asked Jimin, "What are you doing?" with reference to the trip. He added, "I was questioning it for a second." Throughout the clip, they kept asking each other if they were "sure" about the trip.

Jimin and Jungkook enjoy many sports, activities

Jimin and Jungkook were seen enjoying a bike ride, snorkelling, kayaking, kart racing and taking a walk through the forest. The duo went skiing too and fell down, though they had fun and clicked selfies. They also had fun in the rain as Jimin pulled away the umbrella from Jungkook.

Fans can't wait for "healing show"

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "OMG did you them enjoying the rain? I'm reminded of their fight on the rainy day and how they later hugged each other." A comment read, "The rain scene made me nostalgic, emotional." "I'm happy to see Jungkook and Jimin having fun together, overload cuteness and laughter. Jungkook bunny smile is just . Stay happy and healthy," said a person.

"It’s gonna be my new comfort show. I'm happy to see Jimin and Jungkook having fun like normal boys, and I'm really looking forward to watching this," wrote another fan. "This travelling show with Jiminie and Jungkookie is gonna be equal parts heartwarming, hilarious, adorable, fun, and inspiring/healing. Can’t wait for August," a YouTube user said. "I feel recharged, healed, this JiKook travel show will be a blockbuster show. Nobody can match their charisma. Can’t wait to see what shenanigans this chaotic prince duo will get into?" read another comment."

About Are You Sure

In the show, the duo go on an impromptu vacation ahead of their military enlistment. The trip starts in the US, following which they travel to Sapporo (Japan) and Jeju Island (South Korea) to experience camping, canoeing and enjoying a road trip. Are You Sure will consist of eight episodes and premiere its first two episodes on August 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. A new episode will air every week on Thursday following the premiere.