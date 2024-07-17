Paris Olympics torchbearer BTS' Jin snags July boy group member brand rankings' No. 1 spot; See top 30 scorers

July’s boy group member brand reputation rankings have revealed BTS’ Jin at the top of the month’s chart. For the second month in a row, the “Astronaut” hitmaker has dominated the individual member list, again beating ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo. Both K-pop stars have been entangled in staunch competition for the top spot since Jin was discharged from his military duties in June. BTS' Jin again defeated ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo to clinch the top spot in July boy group member rankings.

Ultimately, the BTS singer ended up on top. He has particularly left the international fan community abuzz with frenzy since he was officially appointed as South Korea’s representative at the Paris Olympics torch relay. Also in talks to undertake reality TV show gigs, with a follow-up solo album on the cards, the beloved crooner scored a brand reputation index of 3,292,366 in July.

According to the Korean Business Research Institute’s latest cumulative data (June 16 - July 16) analysis of consumer participation, communication, media coverage and community awareness indexes, the “Moon” songster score slipped from June’s grand total of 3,835,261. He previously raked in a staggering rise to the top with his highly awaited return to the music scene. However, that overwhelming jump seems to have settled down slightly as Jin, with the singer’s consistent presence in the industry.

Eunwoo again settled for the second spot after Jin, scoring a cumulative reputation index of 2,456,503. He’s persistently vied for the top 5 ranks with the booming popularity attached to his role in the 2024 K-drama release, “Wonderful World.” He was also one of the headlining acts to perform at the 2024 Waterbomb Seoul festival earlier this month.

Next in line, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun grabbed the third rank with a score of 2,081,232, soaring high from his previous position at #19 in June.

Jin’s fellow BTS member, Jimin - who, despite being away for his military duties - is releasing his second solo album, “MUSE,” on July 19 and also bracing for the premiere of Disney Plus variety show, “Are You Sure?” with Jungkook, took the fifth spot. The “Serendipity” crooner slipped two ranks from June’s post #3. Meanwhile, RIIZE’s Wonbin leapt high in July from #8 to #4.

BTS members' brand reputation rankings in July

Other BTS members, Jungkook, V, RM and Suga, clinched the 8th, 12th, 23rd and 26th ranks. J-Hope slipped out of the top 30 rankings this month.

Members of other fan-favourite boy groups in top 30

Five SEVENTEEN members made it to the top 30. Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Hoshi and Jun sat at #17, #20, #24, #25 and #27. Conversely, only two members of NCT were found on the July top 30 chart - Doyoung (#9) and Mark (#30). The month especially shone brightly on SHINee members, as all four - Onew, Key, Taemin and Minho, rounded out the top 14 list.

Top 30 Boy Group Member Brand Rankings for July