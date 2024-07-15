Wiz Khalifa arrested for illegal drug possession in Romania

American rapper Wiz Khalifa was arrested for drug abuse during his performance in Romania. He was in town for his act at the Beach Please! Festival where he smoked marijuana on stage on Saturday. Footage from the festival shared on social media of Khalifa’s performance featured him casually smoking on stage and included a clip of emcee Black and Yellow being arrested by the police. The law enforcement released a press release later related to the incident and Khalifa responded with an apology. Wiz Khalifa was arrested for possession and abuse of Cannabis on Saturday in Romania.(@wizkhalifa/X)

Press release issued about Wiz Khalifa’s arrest

Following the arrest of the 36-year-old rapper, the Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors DIICOT issued a press release which confirmed the events of the night. According to the issued press release, “During a recital held during a music festival held in the Costinești resort, Constanța county, [Khalifa] possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (risk drug) and consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette."

It further read, "We make it clear that, during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The use of Marijuana is illegal in the country of Romania for recreational use. A video surfaced online featured the rapper being arrested and taken out of the venue, however, he was later released from the custody.

Wiz Khalif apologises after arrest

The See You Again rapper wrote a public apology on the micro-blogging site X after his arrest in Romania. He wrote in his apology post, “Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a** j***t next time.”

Interestingly, the of Beach Please! site was also the venue of an anti-drug campaign which was led by a YouTuber and co-founder of the festival, Andrei Selaru in association with the Romanian Internal Ministry, as reported by The Telegraph.