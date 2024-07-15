Royal expert explains why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘not working together’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been diligently working to carve out their new identities while enjoying a more private family life in California. What was the ‘turning point’ in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with fans in US? (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

But some recent reports suggest that the couple is under mounting pressure. The end of their exclusive Spotify deal, backlash over Prince Harry's ESPY award recognition, and uncertainties surrounding their Netflix partnership have added to their challenges.

The royal duo's Spotify podcast, Archetypes, ended its run after just 12 episodes, with Harry and Meghan announcing they had “mutually agreed to part ways” with the platform.

Prince Harry faced backlash for receiving the Pat Tillman Award, which recognized his contributions to the Invictus Games, a cause he founded in 2014.

ALSO READ| Travis Kelce skips chance to meet Prince Harry just weeks after selfie with Prince William

A ‘growing rift’ between Sussexes

Sources indicate that their strenuous efforts to succeed independently are beginning to take a toll. Reports suggest that the couple may not be collaborating as effectively for the first time in a long while, with a “growing rift” reportedly developing between them.

“This has been such a challenging few months for Meghan and Harry, and the pressure they are under is immense. They feel they are constantly under attack. When they first left the royals, they had so much support, and that support seems to be dwindling over time. They're facing increasing criticism,” a source told OK!.

“Harry has been really hurt by the backlash over his award nomination, and Meghan is still reeling over the Spotify axe. She loved doing that podcast and knows people want her to fail with her next project, so there's quite a lot of tension in the house at the moment.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry is all set to appear in another tell-all TV interview this month

Royal author Tom Quinn also told The Mirror UK, “There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan's increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned. She loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public.”

Quinn added, “With rumors swirling that the couple's Netflix contract could be in jeopardy, coupled with the ridicule that met the launch of her online brand, Meghan feels very much under attack.”