Prince Harry is all set to appear in another tell-all TV interview this month

Prince Harry continues to be one of the most talked-about royals globally, particularly following their relocation to Montecito, California. Now, the duke is set to sit for an interview in the coming weeks, per Us Weekly. Prince Harry continues fight against phone hacking in ITV documentary (REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye)(REUTERS)

Reports have emerged that Prince Harry will be interviewed again, this time focusing on the issue of phone hacking. The interview will feature in ITV's upcoming documentary, ‘Tabloids on Trial,’ which also includes appearances from Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church, and Paul Gascoigne.

Despite stepping down from their royal duties and leaving the UK in 2020, they dropped several bombshells about the royal family through Prince Harry's 2023 memoir ‘Spare’, a tell-all Netflix documentary series, ‘Harry & Meghan,’ and several interviews.

Prince Harry has been particularly vocal about phone hacking, having filed four lawsuits against UK tabloid publishers over allegations of phone hacking and other unlawful activities.

According to ITV royal editor Chris Ship, Prince Harry's interview will detail “why he is fighting to expose what he says are the illegal activities of Britain's tabloid newspapers.” His participation in ‘Tabloids on Trial’ shows his commitment to addressing these issues and seeking accountability from the press.

Prince Harry's memoir and interviews keep the royal rumor mill churning

From their recent Invictus Games tour in Nigeria to the launch of Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard brand, and updates about their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, they remain at the forefront of public attention.

Their enduring presence in the media is partly due to their numerous TV appearances since moving to the United States.

Their first major interview, a two-hour special with Oprah Winfrey, was explosive and widely viewed, as the couple shared their side of the story regarding their departure from royal duties. This interview made headlines worldwide and fueled ongoing discussions about their lives and decisions.

Two years after the Oprah interview, Prince Harry participated in an ITV interview with Tom Bradby ahead of the release of his memoir.

The next documentary is set to air on July 25 on ITV.