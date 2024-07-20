ALL(H)OURS on their comeback, challenges of K-pop and wish to collaborate with Stray Kids

ALL(H)OURS is back with its second mini-album, WITNESS, six months after its debut. The rookie group is striking the right chords with its comeback, which showcases its meticulous focus and commitment to music. The title track, Shock, which combines K-pop and drift phonk, has impressed fans and music critics. (Also Read: BTS' Jimin, NCT 127, aespa, Dreamcatcher and others schedule Kpop comebacks in July 2024) ALL(H)OURS is back with its second mini-album, WITNESS.

ALL(H)OURS caught up with the Hindustan Times on their music, surviving in the competitive yet thriving K-pop industry and more.

Congratulations, and I love your name ALL(H)OURS. It is very clever, how did this come about?

KUNHO: Our team name, ALL(H)OURS, combines two meanings: “all hours” and “all ours.” It signifies our commitment to always give everything we have in every moment and to cherish the time spent together with everyone. We want to make the time with our fans “our time together.” It embodies our determination always to give our all to our fans.

With new K-pop groups debuting every month, what makes ALL(H)OURS different in terms of music and synergy? What can listeners witness that they haven’t before?

YOUMIN: We hope everyone can acknowledge our distinctive and unique music, hardcore performances, and live vocals. Within that, we believe our vibrant live performances are our strength. We are constantly practising delivering the best performances to our Min(ut)es and ALL(H)OURS listeners.

After ALL OURS, you are back with WITNESS and all set to shock the listeners. So what's the difference this time around in terms of music and writing? Also, do you see a change in yourself as an artist since your debut?

XAYDEN: In our first mini album, ALL OURS, we represented our aspirations for the beginning and future of ALL(H)OURS. Our second mini album, WITNESS, captures our first comeback's boldness and youthful energy. It embodies another phase of our growth and potential!

MINJE: Since our debut, I can confidently say that we have grown as artists. We have put a lot of thought and effort into figuring out how to match our voices to different parts of the new songs and how to convey energy to our audience and fans through expressions and movements during performances.

What was it like performing on the same stage Hyolyn and NewJeans when you performed at Gyeongbokgung Palace? Please share your whole experience of that performance.

MASAMI: First of all, it was truly amazing and touching to be able to step onto the stage with senior artists. It was a great honour to see the performances of seniors whom I have enjoyed listening to since my trainee days. Watching their performances inspired our members to approach the stage with the mindset, "Let's work harder and do our best.”

ON:N: The stage at Gyeongbokgung Palace was truly beautiful. Performing in hanbok at such a historic place like Gyeongbokgung felt as if we were dreaming. I was so happy to be able to share the stage with the other artists in such a beautiful setting.

ALL(H)OURS talk about surviving in the competitive yet thriving K-pop industry.

What do you think makes K-pop such a popular music genre?

HYUNBIN: K-pop indeed utilises various genres, like our title track “SHOCK,” which combines Drift Phonk, a rising EDM genre, with K-pop. Just as these diverse genres harmonise within K-pop, I think it can also bring enjoyment to people who appreciate a wide range of musical genres. K-pop might be one of those things that brings together people with different tastes!

KUNHO: Moreover, if you look at the lyrics of K-pop songs, many have stories within them! You can get a cinematic or novel-like feeling from them. Our song “SHOCK” also gives you a sense of encountering a real goblin, so please continue to send a lot of interest and love for our title track “SHOCK” as well!

What or who have been your musical influences? Any artists you would want to collaborate with?

MASAMI: We have always dreamed of collaborating with various artists. We would especially like to learn a lot from a collaboration with Stray Kids. Their amazing performances, energy, and stage presence inspire us a lot.

ON:N: We also look forward to collaborations with other international artists. We want to explore various genres of music, so collaborating with globally renowned artists would help broaden our musical spectrum. We cannot forget to mention our fans, Min(ut)es, who inspire us a lot, and we are working hard to create even better music to share with Min(ut)es!

As your music is so accessible so are the expectations. What does it take to be an idol and how do you deal with the pressure?

ON:N: In my opinion, the most important mindset as an idol is never to lose your initial enthusiasm and sincerity. I have always thought about and maintained it since my trainee days. We always consider the image we want to present to the public and our fans. It is not just us, our members, but everyone who has supported us throughout our journey that has made our debut and performances possible. We will never forget this and strive to do our best.

XAYDEN: It seems like before every performance, we always think carefully and give our best to show a great stage to Min(ut)es. Min(ut)es dedicate their precious time to support us, so we feel the responsibility to showcase everything we have during our performances.

What advice would you give aspiring singers and idols?

KUNHO: I also started my trainee life late, feeling lost and enduring tough times without knowing anything. Due to my age, I had many doubts about choosing this path. However, because I endured and overcame those difficult moments, I believe I was able to stand in front of people in a better light! Don't worry about being late—just keep striving and start moving right now!

Are you familiar with Indian films and Bollywood songs and any favourites?

ON:N: We haven't explored Bollywood yet, but we have heard it is a major genre. Many artists are known for passionately dancing and acting. We would love to experience Bollywood! If you have any recommendations, please share them with us.