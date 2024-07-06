K-pop girl group Cignature reveals plans to visit India, opens up on new album Sweetie but Saltie

Sweetie but Saltie—does it make you think of your favourite snack? It is also the summer anthem of the K-pop girl group, Cignature. The group makes its comeback on the music scene with its fifth mini album, Sweetie but Saltie, which captures the essence of summer. Reflecting on their journey and the thrill of falling in love, their latest album includes four new songs and their first English single, I Like I Like. (Also Read | K-pop boy band EVNNE on their world tour and being fans of Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal’s Heeriye) Cignature has spoken about their biggest challenge and achievement.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hindustan Times, Cignature chats about all things sweet yet saltie.

Congratulations, Cignature I love the name Sweetie but Saltie. Is that how you would define your music as well?

DOHEE: Just like sweet and salty flavours are completely different from each other, the songs in this album also have a variety of vibes, so yes, I would like to define them as sweet but salty.

SELINE: Although it is an album that contains the umbrella theme of love, the mood of each song is all different, which is why it would be good to define it as sweet and salty!

This is your fifth EP as well, do you feel your music and approach have changed over the past four years since your debut?

JEEWON: When we debuted, we made music with fuller beats and stronger vocals, but now we are making softer and sweeter music. Also, our passion for music has only grown stronger so all the members participate actively in more aspects of Cignature's music. Moving forward, we’d like to continue making Cignature’s own albums.

SEMI: As I prepare for the album, I'm trying to express our music more effectively. When I approach a song, I try to understand the lyrics well and focus on expressing my feelings about the song.

Tell me a bit about Sweetie and Saltie, and how different are they from your previous albums?

CHLOE: This album contains girls’ honest love stories. The sweet and salty emotions when you’re in love are expressed through three tracks. Also, an English track, I like I like (Eng ver.), is included in our album for the first time!

CHAESOL: The biggest difference is that we released an English track for the first time, and we also included an emotional track titled Melody that expresses our sincerity about music!

You also wish your listeners to find luck and love this summer. What does Summer mean for Cignature? Any summer memory you want to share?

SELINE: Summer marks the halfway through a year, so for me, it's a season that evokes the thought about how useful I can spend the remaining half of the year. Ever since I was young, I always went to the ocean in summer, and I have fond memories of smelling and enjoying the salty sea breeze.

CHAESOL: My birthday is in summer, and I was born in the hottest time of summer! I think that's why I'm looking forward to summer even more. (Laughs) It's my favourite season because there are so many happy memories around my birthday.

In the past four years what has been your biggest challenge and your biggest achievement?

CHLOE: For me, the long hiatus after our debut was the most difficult time. As I had more thoughts and concerns, I sometimes worried about the future. Nevertheless, I spent that time practising with my members and worked hard for the next comeback. We received the Rising Star Award several times, and those moments were the most satisfying.

SEMI: Honestly, our music video filming for Poongdung was challenging for me. We filmed a music video in Portugal, but our luggage was lost and we had to film the music video without the outfits or props we had prepared. While filming, I kept worrying about how the final result would turn out. In the end, I was proud and happy to see how well the final music video looked.

As performers and public figures how do you strike the balance in maintaining your individuality over and above being artists?

JEEWON: Originally, I separated each persona according to my role, but it was difficult to find a balance between them. These days, I’m trying to find balance while maintaining my individuality as one essence.

DOHEE: I try to think differently when I'm working and when I'm not working. For example, if I feel a little emotional in one day, I try to think more rationally when I'm working.

When was the moment you realised you were famous?

SEMI: I think I feel that way every time I see my fans. Every time I realize their love and support, I think, 'Oh, there are so many people who love me! I need to work harder.' It also makes me realize that I’m a public figure.

DOHEE: I realize that I’m a celebrity when I hear our fans’ loud cheers from the stage, and when a person whom I’ve never met sends cheers for me.

In a quickly shifting world and demands how does one stay relevant?

CHAESOL: I think we are steadily moving forward with our tempo and colour. We are finding ways to make our unique colours more vivid by absorbing things that stimulate us through changing times.

SELINE: It’s important to find out what we can do best rather than hastily following trends. Also, I believe strengthening our inner selves to share everything that Cignature has created since our debut with its original value is critical.

Do you feel K Pop has become more competitive since you made your debut?

CHLOE: I think it's getting more intense. As there are many cool groups, it seems difficult to capture the public's attention without losing our unique color. However, we will work harder to be loved by the public with our colours.

JEEWON: When we debuted, the Covid-19 pandemic started and the restrictions only allowed us to meet our fans online. Back then, everyone was enduring a difficult time together rather than having fierce competition. Indeed, there is competition, but it provides a positive motivation for us all to work harder.

What makes K-pop different from other genres?

CHLOE: Among the many reasons why K-pop is loved, I think the most important factors are the spectacular performances and visuals. To gain a lot of attention from the public, many elements should work well together, including dance skills, vocals, concepts, and choreography.

DOHEE: I also think that the grand performance by many members in one group and the visual that goes well with the performance and song are the special factors of K-pop.

Any plans to visit India? Do you like Indian music and choreography? Are there any Indian actors or artists you like?

CHAESOL: I saw Indian movies when I was in school and got interested in them. In the future, I would like to meet Indian fans in person, perform for them, and communicate with them.

JEEWON: We love Indian music as much as India loves K-pop. I especially like the unique vocal colours of Indian artists. I want to visit India, a country with beautiful culture and scenery.