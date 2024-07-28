Netflix's Miss Day and Night dominates; the Auditors reaches no. 1 ratings amid Olympics coverage

The dazzling opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics may have captured global attention, but it hasn't dimmed the spotlight on K-dramas. Despite the intense competition for viewers, tvN's The Auditors has maintained its strong performance as it enters its second half. Meanwhile, JTBC's Miss Day and Night continues to charm audiences with its exciting twists and turns, both domestically and on Netflix. Check out weekly K-drama ratings. Netflix's Miss Day and Night dominates; the Auditors reaches no. 1 ratings(Jtbc, tvN)

The Auditors peaks at no. 1 in ratings

Dressed to impress in sharp suits, Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, and the rest of the investigative team left the audience spellbound in the latest episode of tvN's The Auditors. The drama achieved its highest viewership rating yet on a Saturday, normally a less competitive night for the show. According to Nielsen Korea, the episode ranked number one in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcasters, with an impressive average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent.

The story centres on an audit team led by a talented and practical audit team leader, Shin Ha Kyun, and a young newcomer, Lee Jung Ha. Together, they work to expose corruption within their company, JU Construction. The dynamic and often clashing personalities of the main characters have kept the audience glued to the screen.

Miss Day and Night enjoys peak ratings

JTBC's Miss Day and Night, which succeeds the network’s Atypical Family on Netflix, is basking in the success of its run on both Netflix and the domestic market. The show achieved a nationwide average of 7.9 percent last night. The Lee Jung Eun, Jeong Eun Ji, and Choi Jin Hyuk starrer earned its highest Saturday ratings yet, making it the most-watched program of the entire day.

On Netflix, the show sits at the number 6 position while Song Kang’s Sweet Home Season 3 rises to number 5 in the non-English TV show category on the OTT. The K-drama revolves around, “A woman who magically switches between her 20s and 50s lands an internship at the Prosecution Service, caught between two generations and a tough boss.”

Due to extensive coverage of the Olympic Games, both Good Partner and KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic have been temporarily suspended from their regular broadcast schedules, as reported by Soompi. While the Im Soo Hyang starrer is expected to return on August 10 after a two-week break, the SBS show will resume airing on August 16.