ADOR Min Hee Jin’s shaman who advised on BTS military and management, closes shop and disappears

ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin is facing intense backlash following the leak of private conversations by Dispatch. The revelations, detailing her reliance on a shaman to determine NewJeans' initial lineup and the unreasonable sum of nearly ₩40 million spent on consultations, have sent shockwaves through the K-pop fandom. BTS label HYBE faces big blow as stocks plummet amid Min Hee Jin feud; may request Investigation into ‘misconduct’ (Pic: Bighit Music, Min Hee Jin)

The shaman, a central figure in the ongoing ADOR-HYBE feud since the start, has now vanished without a trace. Following the explosive revelations, Korean media outlets tried reaching out to the shaman's M Shrine, located in H Villa, only to find it abandoned. The mysterious disappearance has added another layer of intrigue to the already scandalous affair.

Also read: ASTRO Cha Eun Woo to romance Park Eun Bin in new K-drama by Extraordinary Attorney Woo director

Min Hee Jin’s shaman disappears

The controversy surrounding ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin continues to deepen as her close ties to a shaman named "Jiyeongnim0814" come under intense scrutiny on a global front. Despite dismissing the shaman as merely an "acquaintance," leaked messages reveal a level of dependency and influence. These messages also include disparaging remarks about NewJeans members Hanni, Danielle, Mini, Haerin, and Hyein, including negative remarks regarding their looks.

As the scandal gets bigger, the attempts to locate the shaman have been unsuccessful. TV Daily went to the shaman's old office in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, but it was empty. The shaman going missing just makes the whole thing even more mysterious.

Also read: Hybe's bombshell counter-lawsuit against Min Hee Jin: ‘Not forcibly acquired…’

Min Hee Jin’s vs Hybe feud continues

While it’s not clear whether Ms. Lee is the same fortune teller who previously suggested the controversial CEO send BTS to the military, HYBE has accused Min Hee Jin of consulting this mysterious figure to perform black magic to force the seven-member boy band—Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Taehyung, J-Hope, and Suga—to enlist in the military. Although there has been a massive backlash towards HYBE for releasing private Kakao Talk messages, the matter is being investigated.

The news source says that the shrine is now being managed by a new shaman called H, who's saying he has nothing to do with the hot-button topic. When approached, H answered questions cautiously, opening the door with a wary expression. The inside looked like a regular place where people get their fortunes read, but there was no clear sign saying it was a business.

When questioned about their connection to Min Hee Jn, they said, “I have no relationship with her and am not the shaman being mentioned," as per TV Daily. "I started running this place as OO Shrine since January this year. I don't know much about the previous tenant," the person added.