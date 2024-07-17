BTS' Jin tackles tough choices in 'would you rather' game after the Olympic Torch Relay

BTS' Jin participated in the Olympic Torch Relay on July 14 ahead of 2024 Olympics in Paris. The K-pop star took almost ten minutes to cross France's Rue de Rivoli to the Place du Carrousel, where he gave the torch to French skier Sandra Laoura while donning the official relay uniform, as per reports. Jin playing 'would you rather' game after the Olympic Torch Relay.

Post the Torch Relay, Jin engaged in a game of “would you rather”. A French reporter was seen asking him questions such as would he rather pick Eiffel Tower or Louvre Museum, to this, Jin says he would pick Eiffel Tower. (Also Read: Sex makes a comeback at Paris 2024 Olympics, 3 lakh condoms to be distributed at the games)

She then asks him, "Would you rather watch the rhythmic gymnastics event or the swimming event?" Jin seems to have a hard time answering this question. He says, "I think I prefer more dynamic and active activities, so swimming might be a bit more fun."

Watch the full interview here:

More on Paris Olympics 2024:

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11, and the Paralympic Games are scheduled from August 28 to September 8. At the quadrennial event, more than a million sports enthusiasts and over 10,000 athletes from around the world will congregate in the French capital to enjoy sports. (Also Read: Paris 2024 Olympics: Where to buy tickets, stay, how to get around and other essential details)

This time will be 'dance' in Paris 2024. Breaking, commonly known as breakdancing, will debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The events include both men's and women's, and comprise of 'battles' between 16 players, set to music by a DJ. The dancers compete for the judges' highest artistic score in order to become the first Olympic medalists in the discipline's history. The last three new sports for the Paris 2024 Olympics are sport climbing, skateboarding, and surfing.