Hybe's bombshell counter-lawsuit against Min Hee Jin: ‘Not forcibly acquired…’

Another lawsuit battle ensued between ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and the popular agency HYBE after a long pause. Min Hee Jin filed a lawsuit against several HYBE executives after they accused her of snatching popular K-pop group, New Jeans from Source Music. However, the entertainment company denied all the allegations and will file a counter-lawsuit against Min Hee Jin for false accusations. HYBE denied Min Hee Jin’s claims against the company and filed a counter-lawsuit against her.(@HYBEOFFICIALtwt/X, @min.hee.jin/Instagram)

HYBE files counter-lawsuit against Min Hee Jin

Min Hee Jin accused the entertainment company which is home to the popular K-pop group, BTS, of defamation in her lawsuit. She also claimed that the company maliciously edited her messages to defame her. To which HYBE responded with a counter-lawsuit which claimed all the accusations against the company made by the ADOR CEO were false. HYBE released an official statement which alleged that Min Hee Jin did not return any company assets, such as laptops, upon leaving HYBE, and she did not comply with audit requests. In contrast, two deputy CEOs willingly returned their assets, and HYBE denied forcibly acquiring any assets from them, as reported by Soompi.

During previous court proceedings, HYBE clarified that they did not conduct a forensic examination on a laptop which was previously returned by Min Hee Jin. It was also revealed that Min Hee Jin sent work-related documents, including conversations with a shaman, to external recipients using her HYBE email account, which remained stored on the company's servers. The emails were sent to a senior official at a partner company whose name HYBE was not disclosed in the statement.

The entertainment company also disclosed that Min Hee Jin had consented to the processing of her personal information upon joining the company. However, even after several explanations from HYBE, Min Hee Jin and others filed a lawsuit based on false accusations, thus forcing the company to take counter-legal action against them.

Min Hee Jin’s lawsuit against HYBE executives

Min Hee Jin filed a lawsuit against five of the executives from HYBE, HYBE CEO Park Ji Won, Audit Committee Chairperson Lim Soo Hyun, Chief Legal Officer Jung Jin Soo, Chief Financial Officer Lee Kyung Joon, and Chief Communication Officer Park Tae Hee for defamation on July 24, 2024. She accused the entertainment company of repeatedly leaking private conversations and personal information they obtained illegally and editing them to their benefit. She also claimed that the company extracted personal conversations without authorization in 2022 and circulated false allegations against her in press releases to manipulate public opinion against her.