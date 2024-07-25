Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray responds to the leaked audio clip going viral: ‘She was trying to take over my career'

Billy Ray Cyrus bespoke about the leaked audio where he could be heard insulting his daughter, Miley Cyrus. The leaked audio clip went viral within minutes of surfacing on the internet. In the audio clip, he scolded his estranged wife, Firerose and jibed at her and his ex Tish. Billy’s lawyers also released a statement regarding the audio leak case. Billy Ray Cyrus responds to the audio clip going viral on the Internet.(@billyraycyrus/X)

Billy Ray responds to the leaked audio

While Billy’s lawyers made a formal statement to explain the situation around the leaked audio clip where Billy called her daughter “Devil”, the 62-year-old also took to his Instagram account to defend himself. In an Instagram story, he wrote, “Hell yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. That’s before I knew she was fraud. I just knew something wasn’t right.”

He further added, “That was before I knew she was David Hodges's ex-wife. That’s before I knew her parents' last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary.” He concluded his statement with, “I saw before my own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court,” as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Billy’s divorce lawyers claimed that the audio was leaked by Firerose while Billy had no idea that he was being recorded on tape. Lawyers, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo and Garret released a statement where they mentioned that Firerose attempted to get money from the Achy Breaky Heart singer amid divorce by releasing the audio clip in media.

Billy’s attorney claims Firerose leaked the audio clip

Billy filed for divorce from Firerose in May, before their first anniversary, after which the latter accused her husband of domestic abuse. In a hearing this month regarding their divorce, a judge ruled that Firerose has no legitimate reason to claim access to Billy’s money, credit cards and other valuable assets after the Some Gave All singer claimed that she spent $96,000 of his money amid the divorce proceedings.

Regarding the leak of the audio clip, Billy’s attorneys said, “is the person who made the recording without telling Mr Cyrus that she was recording him. Of course, she was intentionally on her best behaviour since she knew the recording was being made.”

The lawyers further made a point regarding the return of Firerose to Billy in the statement which read, “If Mr Cyrus was truly the person that Ms Hodges desires the court of public opinion to believe with the release of her one-sided recording, then it is mindboggling to try and explain why Ms Hodges begged to return to live with him and for Mr Cyrus to give her a chance to 'explain everything' after he filed to annul or dissolve their marriage."