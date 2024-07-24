Taylor Swift's ex-BFF Karlie Kloss makes rare comment about singer amid their alleged feud

Taylor Swift has a long list of celebrity friends, including Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Ice Spice. However, her girl gang has changed over the years. Supermodel Karlie Kloss was once best friends with the Cruel Summer hitmaker. The duo often made joint public appearances between 2012 and 2016. Since then, they have rarely been spotted together, which led to speculation about their fallout. Amid the longstanding rumours, Kloss made a rare statement about Swift on Monday. Karlie Kloss made a rare statement about Taylor Swift amid their alleged fallout on Monday(Karlie Kloss/ Instagram)

Karlie Kloss breaks silence on ex-BFF Taylor Swift

The 31-year-old model has nothing but admiration for the Blank Space singer. In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, she gushed about Swift's music when asked to choose her favourite song from the pop icon's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. “I’d say the whole album,” Kloss said, adding, “I mean, her music is classic.”

Despite her alleged feud with Swift, the Victoria's Secret alum was spotted having the time of her life at an Eras Tour show in August last year. Kloss even made headlines for her appearance at the record-breaking world tour after a video of her dancing to Shake It Off went viral on social media. “She’s got so many hits,” Kloss continued. “I definitely love Shake It Off,” she added.

The pair first became friends around 2012 and became close in 2013 after Swift's performance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where Kloss walked the runway. They became inseparable and were often spotted hanging out together. As Kloss became a part of Swift's famous girl's “squad,” the close friends shared a joint Vogue cover in 2015. However, rumours about their alleged feud first arose in 2018 when the Midnights singer missed Kloss' wedding ceremony.