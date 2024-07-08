Ice Spice has the perfect response to haters booing Taylor Swift's song. Watch

Ice Spice showed support for her friend and pop icon Taylor Swift during a music festival in Austria on Sunday. During her set at the Rolling Loud Europe Festival, the 24-year-old rapper clapped back at haters for booing Karma, her 2023 remix track with Swift. Ice Spice had the perfect response for audience members who booed at Taylor Swift's song

Ice Spice defends Taylor Swift from haters

In a video clip of the incident that has been making rounds on the internet, the crowd can be seen putting up thumbs-down gestures and booing Swift's song. Despite the disrespect from the audience, Ice Spice kept her calm and threw shade at them by blowing a kiss.

As the video clip of the incident at the music festival went viral on social media, fans praised Ice Spice for standing up for Swift. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “this is how you end haters.” One more fan said, “mother is unbothered as she should,” while another wrote, “Ice kept it classy cuz they’re weird for that..”

Karma was originally released as the third single from Swift's 2022 album, Midnights. She teamed up with the Deli rapper for a remix version of the song, which was released a year later. “Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things,” Swift said at the time.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker continued, “She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, ‘Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.’ ”

“I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly. So I immediately got her number and said, ‘Hey, would you wanna do your version of ‘Karma’? Do you relate to this?’ So she jumped in headfirst,” she added.