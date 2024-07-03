 Sophie Turner goes on romantic polo date with Peregrine Pearson. Internet calls him an ‘upgrade’ from Joe Jonas | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Sophie Turner goes on romantic polo date with Peregrine Pearson. Internet calls him an ‘upgrade’ from Joe Jonas

ByDevansh Sharma
Jul 03, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Sophie Turner, who split from her husband Joe Jonas last year, seems to have moved on swiftly with her new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

Sophie Turner has swiftly moved on from ex-husband Joe Jonas. Months after filing divorce, Sophie started dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. If their recent pictures from a polo date are anything to go by, the two seem to be madly in love. (Also Read: Sophie Turner calls Taylor Swift ‘hero’ as she finally breaks silence on Joe Jonas divorce)

Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner at a romantic polo date
Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner at a romantic polo date

Sophie, Peregrine's pictures

A couple of pictures doing the rounds on Instagram show Sophie and Peregrine clinging to each other as they walk around at a polo ground. While Sophie is wearing a shirt with black and white checks, tucked inside blue denims, her boyfriend sports a grey T-shirt, black shorts, and sport shoes. In the first picture, he carries Sophie on his shoulders as the actor smiles. In the second one, they walk besides each other, holding hands.

How the internet reacted

Instagram users were happy to see Sophie enjoying her new romance. One of them commented, “This looks so much more right than Joe I’m sorry.” Another wrote, “The goal (red heart emoji).” “Yayyy live your life and be happy you deserve it girl,” posted a third user. “Good for her! (applause emoji),” said another person, while a user commented, “SHE CAN FINALLY LOOK UP TO HER MAN.” “What an upgrade for Sophie! (heart eyes and applause emojis),” said a fan.

A couple of months ago, Sophie opened up on the challenges she faced post her split with Joe. She thanked Joe's ex-girlfriend and popstar Taylor Swift for helping her out with a refuge in the US. "Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year. I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold,” she told Vogue.

Sophie, who has two daughters – Willa and Delphine – with Joe, also said that she faced mom's guilt during that time, when she was filming in the UK and the kids were with Joe in the US. Sophie will be next seen in the crime drama Joan.

