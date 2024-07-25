Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray hurls insults at exes Tish and Firerose in shocking audio clips

Billy Ray Cyrus was heard abusing his exes, Tish Cyrus and Firerose, in shocking leaked audio clips. In the expletives-filled recordings, the 62-year-old singer accused his second wife, Miley Cyrus' mother, of having two of her children with “two different men,” per Page Six. Billy Ray Cyrus was heard belittling his exes Tish Cyrus and Firerose in leaked audio clips

Shocking audio clips of Billy Ray Cyrus leaked

In one of the audio clips, the Achy Breaky Heart singer said of Tish, “The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men, and had those two children before she met Billy Ray,” while referring to himself in third person.

ALSO READ: Chick-fil-A testing regular french fries; fans left worried about waffle fries' future

Billy then directed his aggression towards his own daughter Miley, saying, “Everyone knows that devil's a skank,” a source told The US Sun. Meanwhile, the second audio clip reveals that the country singer hurled abuses at her estranged wife, Firerose, calling her an “idiot” for allegedly making him late for a performance.

The Butterfly Fly Away singer went on to call her a “selfish f***ing b***h” and tell her to “Get the f**k out of here.” “I’m in no place to go do a show. I had to go when I was ready to go,” he added. He continued to yell, “If you would’ve just shut the f**k up. … If you would’ve just left it the f**k alone. … Now I’m really f**king pissed,” according to Page Six.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's ex-BFF Karlie Kloss makes rare comment about singer amid their alleged feud

Despite the 37-year-old begging him to stop yelling, Billy continued to berate her. “This ain’t about your surgery. This ain’t about nothing. This is about you being a f**king selfish b**h,” he said, adding, “I don’t think you’re real smart. I’ve changed my damn mind on that s**t.”