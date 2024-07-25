 Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray hurls insults at exes Tish and Firerose in shocking audio clips - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray hurls insults at exes Tish and Firerose in shocking audio clips

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 25, 2024 01:30 AM IST

Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray slams daughter, exes Tish and Firerose in shocking leaked audio

Billy Ray Cyrus was heard abusing his exes, Tish Cyrus and Firerose, in shocking leaked audio clips. In the expletives-filled recordings, the 62-year-old singer accused his second wife, Miley Cyrus' mother, of having two of her children with “two different men,” per Page Six.

Billy Ray Cyrus was heard belittling his exes Tish Cyrus and Firerose in leaked audio clips
Billy Ray Cyrus was heard belittling his exes Tish Cyrus and Firerose in leaked audio clips

Shocking audio clips of Billy Ray Cyrus leaked

In one of the audio clips, the Achy Breaky Heart singer said of Tish, “The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men, and had those two children before she met Billy Ray,” while referring to himself in third person.

ALSO READ: Chick-fil-A testing regular french fries; fans left worried about waffle fries' future

Billy then directed his aggression towards his own daughter Miley, saying, “Everyone knows that devil's a skank,” a source told The US Sun. Meanwhile, the second audio clip reveals that the country singer hurled abuses at her estranged wife, Firerose, calling her an “idiot” for allegedly making him late for a performance.

The Butterfly Fly Away singer went on to call her a “selfish f***ing b***h” and tell her to “Get the f**k out of here.” “I’m in no place to go do a show. I had to go when I was ready to go,” he added. He continued to yell, “If you would’ve just shut the f**k up. … If you would’ve just left it the f**k alone. … Now I’m really f**king pissed,” according to Page Six.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's ex-BFF Karlie Kloss makes rare comment about singer amid their alleged feud

Despite the 37-year-old begging him to stop yelling, Billy continued to berate her. “This ain’t about your surgery. This ain’t about nothing. This is about you being a f**king selfish b**h,” he said, adding, “I don’t think you’re real smart. I’ve changed my damn mind on that s**t.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray hurls insults at exes Tish and Firerose in shocking audio clips
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On