Chick-fil-A testing regular french fries; fans left worried about waffle fries' future

Chick-fil-A may be renowned for its chicken, but french fries have never earned a spot on its menu. After years of having waffle fries as a staple side dish offering, the company is now experimenting with regular fries. Chick-fil-A's test kitchen, Little Blue Menu in College Park, Maryland, announced last Friday that the company is testing the traditional cut variant of the popular dish. Chick-fil-A is experimenting with traditional-cut french fries(Representational Image)

Though Chick-fil-A is experimenting with regular fries, it has neither made it a permanent menu item nor made it available nationwide. Those who wish to taste the fast-food giant's latest offering can purchase it at the Maryland test kitchen or place an order via the company's app.

“It’s FRYday, FRYday! Gotta get delivery on Friday! Make any day a little better with Little Blue Order through the Chick-Fil-A® App today. *now delivering to most areas in College Park, MD. Menu prices for delivery are higher than at restaurant. Additional fees apply; see applicable charges at checkout,” Little Blue Menu said, along with a promotional video shared on Instagram.

Fans worried if regular french fries will replace waffle fries

Shortly after the company made the announcement, fans flooded the comment section with their reaction. Chick-fil-A customers are worried if the traditional french fries will replace the iconic waffle fries that have been a staple on its regular menu. One fan commented on Instagram, “Please don’t tell me this is replacing the waffle fries.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Everyone is having a meltdown and TikTok because they think you’re getting rid of our waffle fries, probably due to this post LOL. You’re not? Right?” One more customer expressed excitement, calling the french fries a “need.”