Move over potato, these veggies are so fine and make for great healthy fries

You can't go wrong with French fries at any party, get-together or meal. But for those seeking a healthier twist, there are plenty of delicious alternatives to the classic potato. These fries are made from a variety of colourful and nutritious veggies, offering a guilt-free way to indulge. From crispy carrot fries to savoury zucchini sticks, these fries can be either baked or air-fried, providing a crunchy texture without the excess oil. Sweet Potato(Instagram)

Carrot fries

Carrot fries(Instagram)

Have carrots that are looking sad and droopy? Or just don’t seem as juicy? Make carrot fries. Chop them into thick matchsticks. Add salt, pepper and seasonings like smoked paprika, garlic and onion powder. Toss the carrots in this spice mix and then bake or air fry them. Serve it with ranch, tomato ketchup or some chipotle mayonnaise.

Zucchini

Zucchini fries(Instagram)

Don’t underestimate a zucchini as it can make for delicious fries. The best way to eat it is pickled and fried. Fried pickles are a common food sold at fairs in the West. cut the pickes into roundels and dunk them into a batter made of flour and buttermilk. You can add pepper, salt, cayenne pepper or chilli powder. Deep fry till the craggly and serve with ranch or BBQ sauce.

Eggplant

Eggplant fries(Instagram)

If eggplant can find a place on a pizza, why can’t it be made into crunchy fries? To make eggplant fries, slice into the vegetable lengthwise to get round discs. Then cut them into thick fries. Salt them and allow them to sweat and release the excess water. The secret to crispy fries is to remove all the water. Pat dry and toss any seasonings of your choice. Coat it in panko breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. baked in the oven.

Mushroom

A vehicle for umami, mushrooms made for excellent fries that can be paired with a cooling beverage for the summer nights. Use mushrooms like the lion’s mane, portobello, oyster or even cremini mushrooms. Clean them with a wet cloth and slice them an inch thick. Mushroom lose lots of water and shrivel up with cooked, so make them in large quantity. Dredge them in a cornflour slurry and panko breadcrumbs after you season them. Deep fry till golden.

Sweet potato

Sweet potato fries(Instagram)

A popular alternative to the potato fries are those made by its cousin, the sweet potato. It is a healthy homemade snack that is perfect to eat on its own, include in your breakfast or cube up and add to salads for some crunch. You can desi-fy your shakarakand by adding chilli powder, jeera powder, salt and a squeeze of lemon. Throw it into the air fryer and serve with tomato ketchup.