Chick-fil-A offering free chicken to Code Moo winners, here's what to know about online game

Chick-fil-A is offering free chicken to the winners of its limited-time online game, Code Moo. As part of the company's latest promotional offer that will run through August 17, customers can earn weekly free food rewards. Here's what you need to know about the Chick-fil-A's game: Chick-fil-A is giving its customers a chance to earn weekly free food rewards by playing its online interactive game Code Moo

What is Code Moo?

The fast-food chain announced the newest instalment of Code Moo in a statement released Monday that describes it as “an interactive digital game featuring a top-secret car racing mission.”

Players would have to “hit the (virtual) racetracks in a four-course mission to help stop Circus Burger and spread the Cows’ ‘Eat Mor Chikin’ message, choosing their favorite cow character and vehicle to play,” according to the statement.

“Chick-fil-A One members can play to receive a Chick-fil-A food reward each week (while supplies last*) after their racing mission is complete, with new missions launching each Monday,” the company added.

ALSO READ: Nancy Pelosi finally endorses Kamala Harris, praises Biden's ‘wisdom’

How to play Code Moo?

The Chick-fil-A app is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Only Chick-fil-A One members are eligible to receive weekly food rewards, while supplies last. Sign into the app to get started. Customers can also play the game on their mobile phones by visiting PlayCodeMoo.com

According to the website, food rewards are limited to the first 2 million winners per week. This marks the second time Chick-fil-A has introduced Code Moo since its debut last year. In 2023, the rewards were capped at 2.5 million per week.

ALSO READ: Guns N' Roses star Slash mourns ‘devastating loss’ of step-daughter Lucy-Bleu, cancels multiple shows

Chick-fil-A execs on company's latest promotional offer

Dustin Britt, senior director of brand strategy, investment and entertainment at Chick-fil-A, said, “Summer is here, which means the Cows are back!” “This year we have a variety of ways for Guests to get involved in the Cows’ mischief, from our new racing game and short film to the cow-print merch and in-restaurant activities. Bringing the Chick-fil-A Cows to brighten up the summer is a fun – and rewarding – way to thank our Guests!” Britt added.