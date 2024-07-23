Guns N' Roses star Slash mourns ‘devastating loss’ of step-daughter Lucy-Bleu, cancels multiple shows

Slash, the lead guitarist of Guns N' Roses, is mourning the loss of his step-daughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight. The 58-year-old rock artist, whose real name is Saul Hudson, revealed the news of her death in a social media post on Sunday. Slash is mourning the loss of his step-daughter

The British-American musician announced in a statement shared on Instagram that his Lucy-Bleu died “peacefully” on Friday. She was 25 at the time. Lucy-Bleu was the daughter of Slash's longtime partner, Meegan Hodges and her ex, Mark Knight.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California, on July 19, 2024,” the statement reads.

Slash went on to call her “an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.” “The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss,” the statement concluded.

In the wake of Lucy-Bleu's death, Slash cancelled multiple shows of his ongoing solo S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour. Over the weekend, the November Rain hitmaker announced that his shows slated for July 22, 24, 25, and 27 were cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Slash further expressed his regrets to the fans and shared that the tour would resume in Toronto on July 28.

Lucy-Bleu's bizarre Instagram post, hours after Slash announced her death

As fans expressed their deepest condolences for his loss, something didn't sit right with them. Following Slash's statement about Lucy-Bleu's death, a bizarre post was shared on her Instagram account. Although it was a harmless selfie, what struck the netizens as odd was the timing of the post and its cryptic caption.

This led many to believe that the post might have been scheduled for a specific time in future, which coincidentally turned out to be the day after her death was made public. “Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry,” Lucy-Bleu's cryptic post read.