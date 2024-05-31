Min Hee Jin addresses second press conference: Talks about reconciliation with HYBE, reveals NewJeans' future plans

On Friday, Min Hee Jin attended a second press conference to address the decisions reached in the stakeholder’s meeting held earlier in the day. She addressed and answered the reporter's questions regarding the feud between ADOR and the parent company HYBE. The first press conference was held on April 25 to address the audit filed against Min Hee Jin and other executives of ADOR by music label company HYBE for breach of trust. Min Hee Jin suggests 'reconciliation' to HYBE

Here are the key highlights from the second press conference on Min Hee Jin getting back with HYBE.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Min Hee Jin in tears: Expressed her gratitude towards NewJeans fans

The ADOR producer began the press conference by expressing her gratitude towards everyone who supported her during this tough time of hers. She appreciated the kind messages sent by fans of the Korean girl group NewJeans. During the press conference, she said, “Bunnys–NewJeans fans, and DMs. I was able to recover because of them. And when everything is settled, I want to show my appreciation to them.” Min got teary-eyed as she talked about the battles of the past and called it “the toughest of all my life.”

‘What I wish for is to fulfil what I envisioned with the team NewJeans’

According to Allkpop, Min Hee Jin then emphasised, “Now that my name has been cleared, I have more room to make decisions, but what I wish for is to fulfil what I envisioned fulfilling with the team NewJeans, to make true the vision that I drew with the members of NewJeans. If you tell me to give up money in exchange for that vision, I will. The vision that we drew up is more important to me.”

She further discussed her plans for NewJeans for this year, “We are preparing for a concert at the Tokyo Dome in June, and a world tour for next year. To put together the setlist, we also had plans to release music at the end of the year.”

‘I would like to suggest a reconciliation to HYBE’

While answering the questions of the press, Min Hee Jin suggested “a reconciliation to HYBE.” Min Hee Jin continued “If I were thinking only of my own future, I would choose otherwise. But if I continue to work toward the plans I envisioned with the NewJeans members, I do not believe that it will bring losses to anyone. I want to suggest a rational approach.”

Also Read: HYBE’s horror begins? Min Hee Jin wins injunction against BTS’ label with shocking announcement: Report

‘I do feel like a weight is off of me.’

Min Hee Jin spoke about the sense of relief she felt after the verdict was announced. According to Allkpop, she said, “Because my name was cleared of the accusations, I do feel like a weight is off of me.” As she talked about her reasons for filing an injunction, she added, “ And the injunction was approved, so from my end, I feel like I can lay down some of the burden.”

Min Hee Jin on former board members of ADOR

According to Allkpop, two board members were dismissed from ADOR during the shareholder’s meeting. Acknowledging the dismissal of the board members, she said, “I believe that the board members will continue to work for ADOR. They are some of the founding members of ADOR and people who are needed at this company, so they will continue to work for ADOR.”