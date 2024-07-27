 Netflix India announces new series 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' from Raj & DK | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Netflix India announces new series 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' from Raj & DK

PTI
Jul 27, 2024 11:34 AM IST

Netflix India announces new series 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' from Raj & DK

Mumbai, Streaming platform Netflix on Saturday announced “Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom”, a fantasy action series from filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Netflix India announces new series 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' from Raj & DK
Netflix India announces new series 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' from Raj & DK

The upcoming series will be produced by Raj & DK through their production company D2R Films. It will be directed by Rahi Anil Barve of “Tumbbad” fame.

The show is written by Raj & DK, Barve and Sita R Menon, who worked with the filmmaker duo on films “Shor in the City”, “Go Goa Gone” as well as series “Farzi”, and “Guns & Gulaabs”.

“Guns & Gulaabs”, which marked Raj & DK's maiden collaboration with Netflix, was released in August 2023.

“Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom” promises to be a "gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals, the streamer said in a statement.

Raj & DK said they aim to narrate unique stories that are rooted in fantasy.

"This is uncharted territory which makes it all the more thrilling for us! Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood.

"We are having an amazing time working with the very talented Rahi and our uber-versatile partner Sita to bring this unique vision to life. Working with Netflix has been excellent and we have their enthusiastic support to back the unconventional vision for ‘Rakt Bramhand’,” the filmmaker duo said in a statement.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content Netflix India, said she is thrilled to team up with Raj & DK after “Guns & Gulaabs”.

“‘Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom’ will be Netflix India’s first-ever mega action-fantasy series and is set to redefine the genre by combining grand-scale action with a thrilling storyline. With creative geniuses like Raj & DK, and the highly talented Rahi Anil Barve leading the project, we are eager to bring this epic adventure to life and entertain audiences everywhere,” Shergill said.

The makers will be soon making an official announcement about the show's cast.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Entertainment / Web Series / Netflix India announces new series 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' from Raj & DK
© 2024 HindustanTimes
