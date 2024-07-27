Jennifer Garner takes a cheeky swipe at ex-Ben Affleck divorce in Deadpool & Wolverine cameo

Jennifer Garner's unexpected appearance in the action-packed Deadpool & Wolverine delivered a happy little surprise to the fans. However, it was her witty dialogue (or stingy for ex) that truly captured the spotlight. Garner, who previously shared the screen with ex-husband Ben Affleck in the superhero film Daredevil, made a quick quip about their past relationship. This comes amid brewing split rumours of Affleck with his wife Jennifer Lopez. After 10 years of marriage, Hollywood royalty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their plans to divorce.

Warning- This article contains spoilers

Jennifer Garner takes a Jab at Ben Affleck in Deadpool & Wolverine

Jennifer Garner made a surprise comeback as Elektra nearly two decades after her initial portrayal in the 2003 Marvel film, Daredevil This marked her return to the superhero genre, where she originally starred opposite her then-husband, Ben Affleck. The co-stars fell in love and later went on to marry each other before calling it split in 2015.

Deadpool's off-the-cuff remark about Daredevil's demise took a surprising turn when met with Garner’s nonchalant reply. There was a scene where Ryan Reynolds' character pays tribute to fallen Marvel heroes. Upon offering condolences for Ben Affleck’s titular character’s death, Jennifer Garner's Elektra nonchalantly replies, “Oh, it's fine.”

Elektra cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool 3 is hitting the theatres after it came out in the UK on July 25 and in the US on July 26. For her cameo role, Elektra swoops in to rescue Deadpool, Wolverine, Gambit, X-23, and others from the clutches of the villainous Cassandra Nova. She then reveals a grim reality: numerous heroes, including her former lover Daredevil, have already fallen victim to Nova's deadly rampage.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s relationship

Garner and Affleck, who fell in love on set during their early years, got married in 2009. After welcoming three kids, Violet (18), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12), the couple announced their split in 2015, and their divorce was finalised in 2017. Affleck is currently married to his former flame Jennifer Lopez, whom he dated before Garner; they previously called off their engagement only to reconcile two decades later. Despite all this, there is no bad blood between the exes, who co-parent their kids together. In fact, Garner and the kids even love Lopez and share a beautiful bond with her.

In 2020 the Accountant 2 star called his divorce from Garner the biggest ‘regret’ of his life and attributed the fallout to his addiction. “I drank relatively normally for a long time,” said Affleck in an interview with the New York Times. “What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems,” he added.