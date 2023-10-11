Daredevil: Born Again scrapped as Marvel revamps its TV direction with new writers

Marvel Studios faced a major setback with a production pause for Daredevil: Born Again in June during the writers' strike. Although only 18 episodes were shot, Marvel's executives, including Kevin Feige were unhappy with how the footage turned out, deducing that the show was not working. In September, head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman, along with the rest of the episodic directors were quietly let go by the studio, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in the eponymous Netflix show.(Netflix)

However, Marvel plans to keep some of the footage with several new elements and a more serialised focus. Ord and Corman will be credited as executive producers on the series. Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock who turned into a crimefighting superhero. The studio is now looking for new writers and directors for a creative overhaul of the show. This major change comes after the bad reception of the latest Marvel series, Secret Invasion, which was initially green-lit in early Disney+ days.

READ MORE: Marvel Studios adjusts TV show slate amid Hollywood strikes, here's the list of changes

Marvel is now set to completely revamp its TV business, with full-time executives on board rather than borrowing those from its film. Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s head of streaming, television and animation, said, “We need executives that are dedicated to this medium, that are going to focus on streaming, focus on television,” adding, “They are two different forms.”

Winderbaum also said, “We’re trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture.” The entire development process will be getting an overhaul as each show will have a pilot. The production house is planning on fewer limited series and more shows with longer seasons. Daredevil initially aired on Netflix but later switched to Dinsey+ alongside Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher.