Have Lee Jong Suk and IU broken up? Fans refuse to believe as viral post gains attention

South Korea's golden couple, Lee Jong Suk and IU have found themselves at the center of a heartbreaking rumour mill. Fans went into a tailspin when an online post questioned the status of their relationship. The speculation allegedly fueled by the couple's decreased public appearances in recent months, sparked a debate on platforms like Nate Pann. While the post claimed that whispers of their potential break up had circulated previously, fans remain firm in their belief that the couple is ‘still going strong.’ Lee Jong Suk and IU share letters talking about each other for the first time.

Lee Jong Suk and IU spark break up frenzy

The Pinocchio star and Korean soloist have been publicly dating for nearly a year. Their relationship first came to light in December 2023 when Dispatch revealed the couple had been secretly together for four months. Recently, speculation about their relationship status resurfaced after a netizen on Nate Pann suggested that reporters had hinted at a possible breakup. A post with the title “I guess Lee Jong Suk and IU have broken up,” is doing rounds on social media with over 160 K views.

“The journalist is back-handedly saying they’ve broken up, lol,” the author of the post claims in another post referencing an article that focuses on “IU and Lee Jong Suk spending their days off separately.”

Fans react to Lee Jong Suk and IU's potential breakup

While some fans refused to believe the speculation, citing the couple's demanding schedules as a possible explanation for their decreased public appearances, others expressed deep concern. Fans were quick to point out how IU's ongoing world tour and Lee Jong Suk's K-drama commitments might have limited their opportunities to spend time together.

“They have a slow burn friends to lovers relationship im pretty sure they can handle a few days by themselves this isn’t an attraction to love thing like i said they were friends for many years,” an X user commented on the rumoured post. “IU is in America rn doing her world tour ofc they will spent their day odd separately,” another added dismissing claims of split. “they're just private and she's been touring, this isn't smth to do a post lol,” one more rallied in support of the couple.

Amid the heartbreak and speculation, many fans voiced their unwavering support for the couple, hoping for their reunion and even hinting at the possibility of marriage in the future.

“They haven’t broken up. They are going to announce their wedding soon,” a user commented.

The couple, known for their enchanting love story, has always been a beacon of hope for many. When they confirmed their relationship, the actor’s agency, HighZium Studio, revealed how they vacationed together in Nagoya, Japan, and celebrated Christmas, which Jong Suk had planned. The W star was also seen cheering for IU during her world tour concert, H.E.R., on March 2, 2023, and has consistently shown support for his girlfriend by wearing her merchandise. The company has yet to respond to the breakup rumours.