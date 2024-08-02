Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265 spoilers and plot leaks: Yuji vs Sukuna in a battle for Megumi's soul

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are in for a wild ride as Chapter 265 is all set to arrive. The long-awaited confrontation between Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna reaches a fever pitch as they find themselves trapped within Yuji's own Domain. Chapter 265 mainly spends its time on two enemies getting stuck in a weird adventure through the main character's childhood. As they make their way through places they know, Yuji shows off some personal stuff about his past. Keep reading to know more about the release date, leaks and more. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 will be released on Monday, August 5, 2024, at midnight JST.(@Jujutsu_Kaisen_/X)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265 release date

Chapter 264 depicted Yuji Itadori's successful Domain expansion, capturing Ryomen Sukuna. In the upcoming Chapter 265, readers will witness an intense conversation between the two like never before. This chapter is set to release on Monday, August 5, 2024, at midnight JST. For international audiences, it will go live on Sunday, August 4, with release times varying by region.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265 spoilers

The spoilers for Chapter 265 may have dropped a subtle hint about the final showdown between Yuji and Sukuna, indicating the climax of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. However, before this battle, many unresolved issues need to be addressed, including the fate of Megumi's soul.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265 takes a surprising detour into the heart of Yuji Itadori’s past. Yuji and Sukuna find themselves in a quaint, miniature town, the chapter titled "That Day" starts with an unexpected closeness. Yuji, seemingly lost in a world of memories, opens up about his childhood in Sendai and a bittersweet visit to his grandfather’s friend’s funeral.

The unlikely pair find themselves in a park where Yuji claims to have many memories. Spotting a flower, he mistakenly identifies it as an asagao (morning glory), only to be corrected by Sukuna who insists it's an ajisai (hydrangea). Surprised by Sukuna's botanical knowledge, Yuji learns it's likely from Megumi's memories.

After a brief argument about crayfish and a discussion about department stores, their attention turns to archery. Sukuna effortlessly hits a bullseye and doesn’t forget to flaunt his experience in front of his opponent.

Yuji demands the release of Fushiguro

Sukuna's patience with Yuji's reminiscing quickly wears thin. The King of Curses reveals that Yuji's monologue is a desperate attempt to connect with him, showcasing a side that values others beyond himself. But Sukuna, who doesn't really care about how others feel, just brushes Yuji off.

But the brief brotherly talk soon changes when Yuji, with a serious demeanour, issues an ultimatum: release Megumi and return to his body or face the consequences. He says, “That’s right, Sukuna. I have the ability to kill you. Release Fushiguro. If you come back to me, I’ll spare your life.”

This enrages Sukuna who vows to harm everyone Yuji cares about. “Such a grave, severe misconception… I won’t stop at simply mincing you to bits, brat. Right in front of your eyes… I’ll slaughter each and every human being you claim to be oh so valuable,” he hits back.