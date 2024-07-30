Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265: Exact release date, time and more

The next chapter of the popular manga series Jujutsu Kaisen is highly anticipated by fans. The manga which was also adapted into an anime will release its next chapter soon. The previous chapter saw the successful Domain expansion of Yuji Itadori and he was able to capture Ryomen Sukuna in it. The captivation of the villain who has been undefeatable so far has made the fans anxious for what is to come next in the manga. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 will be released on Monday, August 5, 2024, at midnight JST.(@Jujutsu_Kaisen_/X)

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 be released?

The official website of Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website announced the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen’s next chapter. Chapter 265 will be released on Monday, August 5, 2024, at midnight JST. However, the chapter will be available to international audiences on Sunday, August 4. The time of release will differ from region to region.

Fans can take the help of the following schedule to catch the next chapter just in time, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Sunday, August 4, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Sunday, August 4, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, August 5, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, August 5, 2024

The manga will be available to read on the MANGA Plus platform as it sponsors the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen’s new chapters. Fans of the manga can officially support its release by opting for sites such as Viz Media’s website or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app to read the latest chapters.

Plots for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265

While the spoilers of the chapter will be released later this week as the release date approaches, here are a few speculations about what the plot could be. Chapter 265 might provide answers or explanations about Yuji’s Domain Expansion. While there is no evidence in the previous episodes to explain his domain power, predominant fan theories suggest it has to do something with Yuji helping souls pass onto the afterlife.

If this theory is applied, it will confirm Sukuna’s death and Yuji will guide him into his afterlife which is one of the main goals of the latter. The chapter could end with a little flashback into the origin story of the King of Curses.