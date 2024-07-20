Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263: Gege Akutami is set to give Sukuna a haiku partings

{This article contains huge spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapters 263, 262, and 261} Sukuna's downfall hinted at, love twist revealed(Gege Akutami)

What is Love even? A chemical reaction, or really an emotional compulsion? Love might become the undoing of Jujutsu Kaisen's central villain, Sukuna.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, Gojo mentioned, “Love is the most twisted curse of all”, and the JJK creator, Gege Akutami, hinted at a tragic fate for the series' most beloved antagonist.

Will Akutami’s storytelling deliver a classic love tragedy, or will Sukuna's fall unfold differently?

This speculation intensified after the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 on July 15th, 2024. This chapter revealed several huge events that could signal Sukuna’s potential downfall. The chapter concluded with Hana Kurusu striking the King of Curses with a fully powered Jacob’s Ladder, but the aftermath of this attack remains unknown. An important detail from Sukuna's past could eventually lead to his defeat. Meanwhile, Yuta and Gojo concluded their fierce battle with Sukuna, both emerging from their domains after Sukuna was hit by Hollow Purple.

Yuji and Aoi relentlessly pursued Sukuna, giving him no time to rest. Hana's timely arrival offered the sorcerers renewed hope, though the chances of success seemed slim given Sukuna's evasion of all-powerful attacks thus far.

The only technique that could have been effective against Sukuna was Yorozu’s True Sphere, a formidable and elusive technique that might have overpowered the King of Curses.

Yorozu, likely the only one who genuinely loves Sukuna, might possess a special connection with him that could make it easier to defeat or kill him. This paradoxical relationship suggests that Yorozu’s love for Sukuna could be real and profound, providing her with a unique understanding or advantage over him.

Yorozu’s love could potentially neutralize or weaken Sukuna’s defences, making him more vulnerable to her. Gege really explores the contrast between love and destruction in this complex relationship.

Yorozu’s True Sphere holds unique properties that might have offered a chance against Sukuna’s immense power. Had this technique been executed flawlessly, it could have sealed Sukuna’s fate. Fans now wonder if Yorozu’s True Sphere will return, or if a new technique equally powerful will emerge to defeat the King of Curses.

With Chapter 263 unfolding, will Hana’s appearance mark a turning point in the battle against Sukuna, or will the King of Curses escape once more?