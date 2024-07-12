Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263: How Yuji will save Megumi

{Warning! This article contains huge spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262} Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 Spoilers reveal Yuta's true strength

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 spoilers promised to reveal the aftermath of Yuta Okkotsu's Hollow Purple attack on Ryomen Sukuna, and they did not disappoint. The manga sees Yuji, Yuta, and Todo cornering Sukuna with the help of another returning character, a last gamble to save Megumi.

In the previous chapter, Yuta made a amazing discovery: he could inflict damage on Sukuna using his Hollow Purple technique. Sukuna, aware of this new threat, attempted to counter Yuta's move.

However, Yuta outsmarted him by utilizing his Blue ability to summon a voice recorder into the domain. The recorder played a crucial message from Toge Inumaki, ordering Sukuna to remain motionless. With Sukuna temporarily paralyzed, Yuta seized the opportunity to unleash Hollow Purple and land a decisive blow.

Yuta's Hollow Purple attack aftermath revealed

Chapter 263 alleged spoilers reveal Hana Kurusu's return to aid in saving Megumi. The chapter opens with Yuta's Unlimited Void and Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine domains shattering, leaving Sukuna with his skin torn. Todo and Yuji seize the opportunity to attack Sukuna alongside Yuta. Todo urges Yuta to use as many Hollow Purples as possible, promising to use Boogie Woogie to avoid the attacks.

Following the collapse of his domain, Sukuna's Curse Technique (CT) is disrupted, leaving him struggling to access his powers. The spoilers reveal that Yuta's copied CT, which he acquired from Kenjaku, has stopped working since the domain's destruction. Yuta comes to a stark realization: without Rika Orimoto's spirit inhabiting his body, he can no longer utilize the copied CT, and his Limitless ability has been depleted. Despite this, Yuta aims to deploy a barrier to assist Yuji and Todo in their battle against Sukuna.

Todo notices Yuta reaching his limit and praises Sukuna's relentless offense. Sukuna then lands a Black Flash on Todo, who then teleports Yuji behind Sukuna using Boogie Woogie. Yuji successfully lands punches on Sukuna's face, while Todo manipulates Yuta's shards of cursed energy to attack Sukuna, confusing him.

Yuji finally strikes Sukuna effectively with Dismantle at the barrier between Sukuna and Megumi's souls. Determined to awaken Megumi, Yuji repeatedly uses Dismantle. Sukuna, struggling to maintain his body, deduces that Yuji's Binding Vow ensures his strikes can separate Sukuna from Megumi.

Meanwhile, Todo tries to use his Vibraslap, but initially fails. However, the second attempt swaps Hana Kurusu with Angel's CT above Sukuna's head, thanks to Todo's extended CT range from a Binding Vow.

Now a flashback reveals Yuta and Hana discussing their role in dispelling Gojo's seal. Yuta asks them to use Jacob's Ladder as a finishing blow to separate Sukuna and Megumi's souls.

Yuta's true strength lies in his ability to use the original user's technique, as shown when Hana blasts Sukuna with Angel's Maximum Output: Jacob's Ladder, concluding the chapter.