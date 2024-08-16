Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon could soon star in new K-drama opposite Lomon

Much-loved Lovely Runner actress Kim Hye Yoon is reportedly considering a new lead role in a rom-com K-drama in the works. Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon and All of Us are Dead actor Lomon could star opposite each other in new K-drama in the works.(Instagram)

On August 16, South Korean media outlet JoyNews24 revealed that Hye Yoon is in talks to lead the new series “Human Starting From Today” (literal title translation). Swiftly responding to the report, her agency, Artist Company, further fanned the exciting fire, confirming that she has indeed received an offer to be a part of the drama and is “positively reviewing” it.

About Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon's potential characters

If all goes well, Kim Hye Yoon might star opposite fellow beloved actor from the K-drama industry - Lomon, and play the role of Eun Ho, an MZ generation gumiho (nine-tailed fox). The same role was previously offered to Run On actress Shin Se Kyung.

Also read | Where have you seen K-drama Perfect Family's star-studded cast featuring Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae before?

Meanwhile, Park Lomon, who's made a name for himself in the K-drama industry with hit shows like All of Us Are Dead and Revenge of Others, is being considered to take on the role of Kang Si Yeol, a self-absorbed soccer player.

Human Starting From Today K-drama plot

Billed as a fantasy romantic-comedy series, “Human Starting From Today” revolves around the central character of Eun Ho, who's unlike any other traditional gumiho. Hoping to become a human, she seduces men and consumes their livers. Her carefree life takes a sharp turn when her fate unexpectedly gets entangled with a narcissistic star soccer player.

Eun Ho is fond of eternal youth and only loves engaging with the human world's fun aspects.

Also read | X-Men ‘97 creator was fired because… Discrepancies between Disney and Beau DeMayo's accounts with LGBTQ fan art at focus

The forthcoming K-drama is in talks to be aired on South Korean TV network SBS. More details are yet to follow.

While Kim Hye Yoon last appeared on the TVN hit sensation Lovely Runner alongside Byeon Woo Seok, Lomon was last seen in Branding in Seongsu with Kim Ji Eun. The former series is now available to stream on Netflix in selected regions, while the latter is streaming on Viki.