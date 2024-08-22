 Seventeen, Le Sserafim, NCT 127, Zhang Hao and others hailed 2024 K-World Dream Awards winners | See full list - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Seventeen, Le Sserafim, NCT 127, Zhang Hao and others hailed 2024 K-World Dream Awards winners | See full list

ByAshima Grover
Aug 22, 2024 04:35 PM IST

Held on August 22 in Seoul, the K-World Dream Awards ceremony saw numerous K-pop artists, including NCT 127, Kiss of Life, P1Harmony, UNIS and others win big.

LIVE: The star-studded K-pop music festival K-World Dream Awards (KWDA), formerly known as Soribada Best K-Music Awards and K Global Heart Dream Award, was held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, August 22. Jang Do Yeon and Jun Hyun Moo again took the stage as returning hosts for the event for the second consecutive year.

While SEVENTEEN and LE SSERAFIM were two of the five recipients of the Best Song Award at the K-World Dream Awards 2024.(Instagram)

The attending lineup for this year's ceremony was decked with grand names from the industry. NCT 127, aespa, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ZEROBASEONE, ITZY, ILLIT and many others first walked the blue carpet at 4:30 pm KST before joining the main awards ceremony.

Artists across K-pop generations secured major victories at the show, with SEVENTEEN, KISS OF LIFE, BIBI, P1Harmony, Zico, Jennie, IVE, and LE SSERAFIM, among others, hailed as winners in numerous categories. The glamorous evening also witnessed multi-dimensional live performances in Seoul.

Here are the winners of the night.

2024 K-World Dream Award winners list

Music Icon Award

  • UNIS
  • HiFi Un!corn

HelloLive Global Star: P1Harmony

Best OST Award: Crush

Listener Choice Awards

  • Lee Mujin
  • JD1

Best New Trend Award

  • tripleS
  • PLAVE

Best Artist Award: BIBI

Bonsang (Main Prize)

  • BIBI
  • KISS OF LIFE
  • Lee Mujin
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • ITZY
  • NCT 127
  • aespa
  • PLAVE

The Global U-Pick Choice Trophy (pre-announced): ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao

Best Band Award: QWER.

Best Song/ Best Music Award (pre-announced)

  • SEVENTEEN
  • Zico feat Jennie
  • (G)I-DLE
  • IVE
  • LE SSERAFIM

Girl Solo Popularity Award (pre-announced): Jeon Yujin

Boy Solo Popularity Award (pre-announced): Kim Jaejoong

Best Producer Award: Shinsadong Tiger (posthumously received by TRI_BE)

Super Rookie Award: 

  • TWS
  • NCT WISH

Best All-Round Musician Award: Lee Chaeyeon

Best Performance Award

  • Billlie
  • Ha Sungwoon
  • NCT 127

Best Music Video Award: aespa

This is a live event. As and when more winning announcements are revealed, they will be updated. Stay tuned.

News / Entertainment / Music / Seventeen, Le Sserafim, NCT 127, Zhang Hao and others hailed 2024 K-World Dream Awards winners | See full list
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
