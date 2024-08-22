Seventeen, Le Sserafim, NCT 127, Zhang Hao and others hailed 2024 K-World Dream Awards winners | See full list
Held on August 22 in Seoul, the K-World Dream Awards ceremony saw numerous K-pop artists, including NCT 127, Kiss of Life, P1Harmony, UNIS and others win big.
LIVE: The star-studded K-pop music festival K-World Dream Awards (KWDA), formerly known as Soribada Best K-Music Awards and K Global Heart Dream Award, was held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, August 22. Jang Do Yeon and Jun Hyun Moo again took the stage as returning hosts for the event for the second consecutive year.
The attending lineup for this year's ceremony was decked with grand names from the industry. NCT 127, aespa, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ZEROBASEONE, ITZY, ILLIT and many others first walked the blue carpet at 4:30 pm KST before joining the main awards ceremony.
Artists across K-pop generations secured major victories at the show, with SEVENTEEN, KISS OF LIFE, BIBI, P1Harmony, Zico, Jennie, IVE, and LE SSERAFIM, among others, hailed as winners in numerous categories. The glamorous evening also witnessed multi-dimensional live performances in Seoul.
Here are the winners of the night.
Also read | Jungkook wonders if he can receive recognition without 'BTS power' in I Am Still trailer: I never thought I'm a genius
2024 K-World Dream Award winners list
Music Icon Award
- UNIS
- HiFi Un!corn
HelloLive Global Star: P1Harmony
Best OST Award: Crush
Listener Choice Awards
- Lee Mujin
- JD1
Best New Trend Award
- tripleS
- PLAVE
Best Artist Award: BIBI
Bonsang (Main Prize)
- BIBI
- KISS OF LIFE
- Lee Mujin
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- ITZY
- NCT 127
- aespa
- PLAVE
Also read | Meet aespa's first virtual star Naevis, all set to make her SM Ent debut this September: Teaser
The Global U-Pick Choice Trophy (pre-announced): ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao
Best Band Award: QWER.
Best Song/ Best Music Award (pre-announced)
- SEVENTEEN
- Zico feat Jennie
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
Girl Solo Popularity Award (pre-announced): Jeon Yujin
Boy Solo Popularity Award (pre-announced): Kim Jaejoong
Best Producer Award: Shinsadong Tiger (posthumously received by TRI_BE)
Super Rookie Award:
- TWS
- NCT WISH
Best All-Round Musician Award: Lee Chaeyeon
Best Performance Award
- Billlie
- Ha Sungwoon
- NCT 127
Best Music Video Award: aespa
This is a live event. As and when more winning announcements are revealed, they will be updated. Stay tuned.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.