Seventeen, Le Sserafim, NCT 127, Zhang Hao and others hailed 2024 K-World Dream Awards winners | See full list

LIVE: The star-studded K-pop music festival K-World Dream Awards (KWDA), formerly known as Soribada Best K-Music Awards and K Global Heart Dream Award, was held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, August 22. Jang Do Yeon and Jun Hyun Moo again took the stage as returning hosts for the event for the second consecutive year. While SEVENTEEN and LE SSERAFIM were two of the five recipients of the Best Song Award at the K-World Dream Awards 2024.(Instagram)

The attending lineup for this year's ceremony was decked with grand names from the industry. NCT 127, aespa, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ZEROBASEONE, ITZY, ILLIT and many others first walked the blue carpet at 4:30 pm KST before joining the main awards ceremony.

Artists across K-pop generations secured major victories at the show, with SEVENTEEN, KISS OF LIFE, BIBI, P1Harmony, Zico, Jennie, IVE, and LE SSERAFIM, among others, hailed as winners in numerous categories. The glamorous evening also witnessed multi-dimensional live performances in Seoul.

Here are the winners of the night.

Also read | Jungkook wonders if he can receive recognition without 'BTS power' in I Am Still trailer: I never thought I'm a genius

2024 K-World Dream Award winners list

Music Icon Award

UNIS

HiFi Un!corn

HelloLive Global Star: P1Harmony

Best OST Award: Crush

Listener Choice Awards

Lee Mujin

JD1

Best New Trend Award

tripleS

PLAVE

Best Artist Award: BIBI

Bonsang (Main Prize)

BIBI

KISS OF LIFE

Lee Mujin

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

ITZY

NCT 127

aespa

PLAVE

Also read | Meet aespa's first virtual star Naevis, all set to make her SM Ent debut this September: Teaser

The Global U-Pick Choice Trophy (pre-announced): ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao

Best Band Award: QWER.

Best Song/ Best Music Award (pre-announced)

SEVENTEEN

Zico feat Jennie

(G)I-DLE

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

Girl Solo Popularity Award (pre-announced): Jeon Yujin

Boy Solo Popularity Award (pre-announced): Kim Jaejoong

Best Producer Award: Shinsadong Tiger (posthumously received by TRI_BE)

Super Rookie Award:

TWS

NCT WISH

Best All-Round Musician Award: Lee Chaeyeon

Best Performance Award

Billlie

Ha Sungwoon

NCT 127

Best Music Video Award: aespa

This is a live event. As and when more winning announcements are revealed, they will be updated. Stay tuned.