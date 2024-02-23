K-pop producer Shinsadong Tiger passes away at 40

Esteemed K-pop producer Shinsadong Tiger passed away unexpectedly at 40. Shinsadong Tiger talks about the future of producers in Korea with The Director.(YouTube / The Director)

Reports released by Korean media outlet SPOTV News on February 23 confirmed that the K-music hitmaker was discovered dead by an acquaintance. The person in question had tried reaching out to the producer earlier today. However, on not receiving any response, they decided to visit his house and eventually reported his passing away to the police.

His real name was Lee Ho Yang.

Shinsadong Tiger's music legacy

While on his journey to greatness, the iconic Korean producer contributed to many other success stories, but things didn't always come easy to him. He started his musical journey at 18 and continued funding his artistic path by working odd jobs.

Music producers and writers' contributions often wash away into the background, but there's a good chance that you'll remember his name upon learning which songs he helped shape into bangers.

The music industry mogul launched the South Korean girl group TRI.BE in 2021, under the banner of TR Entertainment and Universal Music Group. TRI.BE's first single album, Tri.be Da Loca, consisted of the lead single Doom Doom Ta and B-side track Loca, both of which were produced by Tiger and EXID member Elly.

The Shinsadong Tiger songs chart will reveal his deep musical ties with the girl group EXID. Long before he had TRI.BE to look out for, he produced a plethora of EXID tracks, like Up & Down, HOLLA, Hippity Hop, DDD and more. His discography also credits him as an indispensable production member for T-ara's Roly Poly, Apink's No No No, Momoland's Bboom Bboom and many more hits.

TRI.BE comeback schedule update

In the wake of the music mogul's death, TR Entertainment has either cancelled or postponed TRI.BE's Diamond comeback schedules for this week. Subsequent notices will be released, announcing the new dates for fan sign events and other broadcasts.

Diamond was released on February 20, 2024, and Shinsadong Tiger was the album's producer, in addition to being an executive producer under TR Entertainment.