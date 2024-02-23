Welcome to Waikiki 2 stars Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young to reunite for BIGBANG Daesung's March comeback

On February 23, Daesung's agency, R&D Company, announced the much-awaited confirmation of the BIGBANG member's return as a soloist. He's expected to drop a new album in early March. The same official statement also revealed the big news to be celebrated by K-drama fans. Welcome to Waikiki 2 co-stars Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young to star in the new Daesung music video.(Instagram)

Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young will reunite for this upcoming K-pop project as they'll star in the lead music video. The report also announced that the filming process has been completed.

The Welcome to Waikiki 2 stars first collaborated as an onscreen couple in the 2019 JTBC South Korean series. Later, Seon Ho appeared for a special cameo in Moon Ga Young's 2020 series Find Me In Your Memory. Their professional collaboration continued in 2021 as well, when they were picked as new models for the outdoor lifestyle brand Nau.

Daesung comeback in March

Reports of the BIGBANG Daesung solo comeback first arose around December 2023. The K-pop star is no longer associated with YG Entertainment after parting ways with the label in 2023.

His first musical release outside of YG was the single Flow. More details of his upcoming musical return are yet to follow.

About Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho made his big mark on the big screen in 2023 by debuting as a movie star in The Childe. His entry into the K-film industry also earned him critical acclaim, resulting in his New Actor Award triumphs at the Buil Film Awards and Grand Bell Awards in 2023.

He's widely recognised for his lead roles across K-dramas, including Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Start-Up.

About Moon Ga Young

The German-born South Korean star exudes proud main character energy. You may also recognise her from shows like True Beauty, The Interest of Love, Tempted and Find Me In Your Memory.