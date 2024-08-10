SEVENTEEN surpasses BTS to become the top K-pop boy group in August Brand Reputation rankings
Korean boy group SEVENTEEN has successfully managed to lead the August Brand Reputation index, once again securing their position in the Top 5.
The Korean Business Research Institute has released the August brand reputation rankings for boy bands! The institute analysed data from major K-pop boy bands, carefully considering consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community index. The analysis took place from July 10 to August 10, and the results put K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN at the top.
The August scores indicate a cutthroat competition between boybands BTS and SEVENTEEN. It seems August truly is the lucky month for SEVENTEEN as it reclaimed its high-ranking spot after losing it to BTS in July. Fans are thrilled to see the competition between their two favourite boy bands and are curious about who will steal the spot and limelight next month.
SEVENTEEN’s keywords analysis revealed high-ranking phrases such as “world tour,” “CARAT,” and “unit.” Related terms such as “donate,” “release,” and” recapture” also took precedence. The group also scored 90.94% positive reactions.
What were the rankings?
SEVENTEEN topped the chart for August with a cumulative ranking of 5, 988,919 points, marking a 31.32% increase in score since July. Acquiring second place, BTS scored a cumulative score of 4,980,992 points.
After a phenomenal jump to 132.86% in their brand reputation index, boy band Stray Kids stood third on the chart, acquiring 3,136,650 points. Marking a 30.59% increase in their brand reputation since July, ENHYPEN achieved fourth place with a cumulative of 2,973,333. Finally, TWS, which saw a 29.24% rise in its index, levelled up to the fifth position, achieving a cumulative of 2,741,433 points.
Non-big 4 K-pop boy groups in Top 10!
In the August ranking, IST Entertainment’s non-Big 4 K-pop band THE BOYZ stands at #9, and WakeOne’s ZEROBASEONE, another underrated band, ranks at #12. KQ Entertainment’s ATEEZ also ranked in the top 20 at #19, while Starship Entertainment’s MONSTA X remains at #17 since July’s ranking.
August’s Top 30 boy groups according to the Brand Reputation Index:
1. SEVENTEEN
2. BTS
3. Stray Kids
4. ENHYPEN
5. TWS
6. SHINee
7. NCT
8. RIIZE
9. THE BOYZ
10. Super Junior
11. WINNER
12. ZEROBASEONE
13. EXO
14. TREASURE
15. BOYNEXTDOOR
16. TXT
17. MONSTA X
18. ASTRO
19. ATEEZ
20. ONF
21. INFINITE
22. 2PM
23. Wanna One
24. HIGHLIGHT
25. TVXQ
26. VIXX
27. GOT7
28. CRAVITY
29. BTOB
30. PENTAGON
