SEVENTEEN surpasses BTS to become the top K-pop boy group in August Brand Reputation rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has released the August brand reputation rankings for boy bands! The institute analysed data from major K-pop boy bands, carefully considering consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community index. The analysis took place from July 10 to August 10, and the results put K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN at the top. BTS and Seventeen.

The August scores indicate a cutthroat competition between boybands BTS and SEVENTEEN. It seems August truly is the lucky month for SEVENTEEN as it reclaimed its high-ranking spot after losing it to BTS in July. Fans are thrilled to see the competition between their two favourite boy bands and are curious about who will steal the spot and limelight next month.

SEVENTEEN’s keywords analysis revealed high-ranking phrases such as “world tour,” “CARAT,” and “unit.” Related terms such as “donate,” “release,” and” recapture” also took precedence. The group also scored 90.94% positive reactions.

SEVENTEEN members

What were the rankings?

SEVENTEEN topped the chart for August with a cumulative ranking of 5, 988,919 points, marking a 31.32% increase in score since July. Acquiring second place, BTS scored a cumulative score of 4,980,992 points.

After a phenomenal jump to 132.86% in their brand reputation index, boy band Stray Kids stood third on the chart, acquiring 3,136,650 points. Marking a 30.59% increase in their brand reputation since July, ENHYPEN achieved fourth place with a cumulative of 2,973,333. Finally, TWS, which saw a 29.24% rise in its index, levelled up to the fifth position, achieving a cumulative of 2,741,433 points.

Non-big 4 K-pop boy groups in Top 10!

In the August ranking, IST Entertainment’s non-Big 4 K-pop band THE BOYZ stands at #9, and WakeOne’s ZEROBASEONE, another underrated band, ranks at #12. KQ Entertainment’s ATEEZ also ranked in the top 20 at #19, while Starship Entertainment’s MONSTA X remains at #17 since July’s ranking.

August’s Top 30 boy groups according to the Brand Reputation Index:

1. SEVENTEEN

2. BTS

3. Stray Kids

4. ENHYPEN

5. TWS

6. SHINee

7. NCT

8. RIIZE

9. THE BOYZ

10. Super Junior

11. WINNER

12. ZEROBASEONE

13. EXO

14. TREASURE

15. BOYNEXTDOOR

16. TXT

17. MONSTA X

18. ASTRO

19. ATEEZ

20. ONF

21. INFINITE

22. 2PM

23. Wanna One

24. HIGHLIGHT

25. TVXQ

26. VIXX

27. GOT7

28. CRAVITY

29. BTOB

30. PENTAGON