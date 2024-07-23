K-pop goes US: NCT 127, Kim Soo Hyun, Rowoon and others to attend KCON LA 2024 this weekend; where to watch and more

Hosted throughout the year at various dream destinations all over the world, the KCON series is embarking on a new big-scale chapter this July by taking off for the United States. The KCON LA 2024 mainstage will be broadcast live on The CW for the first time in the music festival's history. Despite the three-day schedule running from Friday through Sunday, only the final day’s main show will be telecast live on the American TV channel on July 28. NCT 127 will perform at the KCON LA 2024 main event on July 28, while Kim Soo Hyun and Rowoon will step in as main MCs on different days of the three-part festival running from July 26 through July 28, 2024.

Numerous A-list South Korean stars avidly celebrated for their live music festivals over the years will return to the grand stage this weekend. These talents include beloved K-pop acts such as NCT 127, and ZEROBASEONE, as well as soloists Taemin, Hyolyn, and Jeon Somi, among others.

The historic airing of KCON LA on primetime national television in the US is part of a license deal shared by producer CJ ENM and The CW. The LA edition of the star-studded extravaganza follows this year’s KCON events in Hong Kong and Japan. It will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre and Crypto.com Arena. All MCountdown stages will be held at the latter, whereas the Festival ground, making room for the KCON Stage, Meet and Greet, and Showcases, will extend from the LA Convention Centre to the Gilbert Lindsay Plaza.

Later this year, the beloved multi-artist concert will return to Germany for another round of live music performances and captivating activities.

Park Min Young and Kim Soo Hyun special fan meetings to be held exclusively at KCON LA 2024. (KCON)

2024 KCON LA hosts/MCs: Former SF9 member and Korean actor Rowoon will be the main MCountdown host on Friday, July 26, whereas Jeon Somi will take over the post on Saturday, July 27. Queen of Tears sensation Kim Soo Hyun will helm the position on the festival's final day, i.e. Sunday, July 28.

Special fan meetings with K-actors will be held only at KCON (LA Convention Center South Hall). Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young will attend to her fans on Saturday, July 27, while Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun’s meet and greet stage will take place on Saturday, July 28.

Originally, I-LAND 2 group Izna was also slated to perform at KCON LA 2024 on Saturday (KCON Stage) and Sunday (MCountdown). However, due to "unexpected visa issues," their attendance at the weekend shows has been cancelled.

2024 KCON LA Lineup and Schedule

KCON LA 2024 Day 1 (Friday, July 26)

MCountdown pre-show special lineup: AleXa

AleXa MCountdown (6:30 pm local time): Bibi, BOYNEXTDOOR, INI, Kep1er, P1Harmony, Taemin

Bibi, BOYNEXTDOOR, INI, Kep1er, P1Harmony, Taemin MCountdown Special Stage: Kep1er to perform Stray Kids' Back Door and P1Harmony to perform BTS' Fire.

Kep1er to perform Stray Kids' Back Door and P1Harmony to perform BTS' Fire. MCountdown Special Appearance: ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE KCON Stage: Dream Stage (Taemin will perform Move), INI, Jo Yuri, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE, AleXa

Dream Stage (Taemin will perform Move), INI, Jo Yuri, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE, AleXa Meet & Greet: ZEROBASEONE, Kep1er, NMIXX

ZEROBASEONE, Kep1er, NMIXX Showcase: APOKI, DXMON, DRIPPIN

KCON LA 2024 Day 2 (Saturday, July 27)

MCountdown Pre-show special lineup: BINI

BINI MCountdown (6:30 pm local time): ENHYPEN, god, Jo Yuri, ME:I, NMIXX, TWS

ENHYPEN, god, Jo Yuri, ME:I, NMIXX, TWS MCountdown Special Stage: ME:I to perform TWICE's Set Me Free and TWS to perform Jungkook's 3D

ME:I to perform TWICE's Set Me Free and TWS to perform Jungkook's 3D MCountdown Special Appearance: P1Harmony

P1Harmony Special Guest: Tiger JK

Tiger JK KCON Stage: Dream Stage (ENHYPEN will perform Sweet Venom English version), NMIXX, Hyolyn, Bibi, BOYNEXDOOR

Dream Stage (ENHYPEN will perform Sweet Venom English version), NMIXX, Hyolyn, Bibi, BOYNEXDOOR Meet & Greet: P1Harmony, Jeon Somi, BOYNEXTDOOR

P1Harmony, Jeon Somi, BOYNEXTDOOR Showcase: CRAXY, POW

KCON LA 2024 Day 3 (Sunday, July 28)

MCountdown Pre-show special lineup: KATSEYE

KATSEYE MCountdown (5 pm local time) - live on The CW: Jeon Somi, NCT 127, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, Zico

Jeon Somi, NCT 127, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, Zico MCountdown Special Stage: STAYC to perform (G)I-DLE's Queencard and ZEROBASEONE to perform Red Velvet's Psycho

STAYC to perform (G)I-DLE's Queencard and ZEROBASEONE to perform Red Velvet's Psycho Special Guest: Awkwafina

Awkwafina KCON Stage: Dream Stage (Zico will perform New Things), STAYC, A.C.E., god, TWS, LOREN

Dream Stage (Zico will perform New Things), STAYC, A.C.E., god, TWS, LOREN Meet & Greet: STAYC, Hyolyn, TWS

STAYC, Hyolyn, TWS Showcase: Isaac Hong, ME:I

Where to watch KCON LA 2024

Viewers all over the United States can tune into The CW on July 28 at 8 pm PT/ET. In contrast, global audiences can access MCountdown and MCountdown re-streaming on the official YouTube channels of Mnet K-pop/KCON official. However, all other special content related to the music festival, including the Red Carpet event, Meet & Greet, and others, will be available through the VOD option.

Viewers would have to have the “All Access” membership to view these links readily. Residents of the Philippines can watch the MCountdown stage streaming/VOD services exclusively on BlastTV. They will not be able to access YouTube’s paid content with the membership. Live streaming of the event will be provided with English and Japanese subtitles.

For “Premium” or “All Access” memberships, join the KCON official channel. Mnet K-pop’s channel only includes the “KCON” membership.

* Artist lineup and the event schedule may be subject to change or cancel under certain circumstances.