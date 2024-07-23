K-pop goes US: NCT 127, Kim Soo Hyun, Rowoon and others to attend KCON LA 2024 this weekend; where to watch and more
KCON LA 2024 makes history this weekend as the illustrious music festival will be broadcast live on national television in the US for the first time.
Hosted throughout the year at various dream destinations all over the world, the KCON series is embarking on a new big-scale chapter this July by taking off for the United States. The KCON LA 2024 mainstage will be broadcast live on The CW for the first time in the music festival's history. Despite the three-day schedule running from Friday through Sunday, only the final day’s main show will be telecast live on the American TV channel on July 28.
Numerous A-list South Korean stars avidly celebrated for their live music festivals over the years will return to the grand stage this weekend. These talents include beloved K-pop acts such as NCT 127, and ZEROBASEONE, as well as soloists Taemin, Hyolyn, and Jeon Somi, among others.
The historic airing of KCON LA on primetime national television in the US is part of a license deal shared by producer CJ ENM and The CW. The LA edition of the star-studded extravaganza follows this year’s KCON events in Hong Kong and Japan. It will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre and Crypto.com Arena. All MCountdown stages will be held at the latter, whereas the Festival ground, making room for the KCON Stage, Meet and Greet, and Showcases, will extend from the LA Convention Centre to the Gilbert Lindsay Plaza.
Later this year, the beloved multi-artist concert will return to Germany for another round of live music performances and captivating activities.
2024 KCON LA hosts/MCs: Former SF9 member and Korean actor Rowoon will be the main MCountdown host on Friday, July 26, whereas Jeon Somi will take over the post on Saturday, July 27. Queen of Tears sensation Kim Soo Hyun will helm the position on the festival's final day, i.e. Sunday, July 28.
Special fan meetings with K-actors will be held only at KCON (LA Convention Center South Hall). Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young will attend to her fans on Saturday, July 27, while Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun’s meet and greet stage will take place on Saturday, July 28.
Originally, I-LAND 2 group Izna was also slated to perform at KCON LA 2024 on Saturday (KCON Stage) and Sunday (MCountdown). However, due to "unexpected visa issues," their attendance at the weekend shows has been cancelled.
2024 KCON LA Lineup and Schedule
KCON LA 2024 Day 1 (Friday, July 26)
- MCountdown pre-show special lineup: AleXa
- MCountdown (6:30 pm local time): Bibi, BOYNEXTDOOR, INI, Kep1er, P1Harmony, Taemin
- MCountdown Special Stage: Kep1er to perform Stray Kids' Back Door and P1Harmony to perform BTS' Fire.
- MCountdown Special Appearance: ZEROBASEONE
- KCON Stage: Dream Stage (Taemin will perform Move), INI, Jo Yuri, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE, AleXa
- Meet & Greet: ZEROBASEONE, Kep1er, NMIXX
- Showcase: APOKI, DXMON, DRIPPIN
KCON LA 2024 Day 2 (Saturday, July 27)
- MCountdown Pre-show special lineup: BINI
- MCountdown (6:30 pm local time): ENHYPEN, god, Jo Yuri, ME:I, NMIXX, TWS
- MCountdown Special Stage: ME:I to perform TWICE's Set Me Free and TWS to perform Jungkook's 3D
- MCountdown Special Appearance: P1Harmony
- Special Guest: Tiger JK
- KCON Stage: Dream Stage (ENHYPEN will perform Sweet Venom English version), NMIXX, Hyolyn, Bibi, BOYNEXDOOR
- Meet & Greet: P1Harmony, Jeon Somi, BOYNEXTDOOR
- Showcase: CRAXY, POW
KCON LA 2024 Day 3 (Sunday, July 28)
- MCountdown Pre-show special lineup: KATSEYE
- MCountdown (5 pm local time) - live on The CW: Jeon Somi, NCT 127, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, Zico
- MCountdown Special Stage: STAYC to perform (G)I-DLE's Queencard and ZEROBASEONE to perform Red Velvet's Psycho
- Special Guest: Awkwafina
- KCON Stage: Dream Stage (Zico will perform New Things), STAYC, A.C.E., god, TWS, LOREN
- Meet & Greet: STAYC, Hyolyn, TWS
- Showcase: Isaac Hong, ME:I
Where to watch KCON LA 2024
Viewers all over the United States can tune into The CW on July 28 at 8 pm PT/ET. In contrast, global audiences can access MCountdown and MCountdown re-streaming on the official YouTube channels of Mnet K-pop/KCON official. However, all other special content related to the music festival, including the Red Carpet event, Meet & Greet, and others, will be available through the VOD option.
Viewers would have to have the “All Access” membership to view these links readily. Residents of the Philippines can watch the MCountdown stage streaming/VOD services exclusively on BlastTV. They will not be able to access YouTube’s paid content with the membership. Live streaming of the event will be provided with English and Japanese subtitles.
For “Premium” or “All Access” memberships, join the KCON official channel. Mnet K-pop’s channel only includes the “KCON” membership.
* Artist lineup and the event schedule may be subject to change or cancel under certain circumstances.
